CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

HSBC's online banking system and app is back up and running after a two-hour outage that left customers unable to access their accounts

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

HSBC's online banking system crashed this morning, leaving customers unable to access their accounts for around two hours.

According to Down Detector, which monitors website outages, hundreds of users began experiencing issues at around 9:30 BST.

An HSBC spokesperson told MailOnline that the issue had been resolved and the 'service is stable' at 11:30am on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUV4a_0cbwaovi00
HSBC's online banking system went down this morning, leaving customers unable to access their accounts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lE0e3_0cbwaovi00
According to Down Detector, which monitors website outages, hundreds of users began experiencing issues at around 9:30 BST

MailOnline asked the bank about the specific cause of the relatively short outage, but the spokesperson said they could not share any detail on this as yet.

'We have identified the likely root cause in fully recovering the service, but further investigations are underway,' the spokesperson said.

A number of people took to social media to express their frustration, saying they had trouble logging in both online and through the HSBCnet app.

One HSBC customer wrote on Twitter: 'Is HSBCnet broken? We're not able to log in!'

Another added: 'Is there a problem with HSBCnet this morning? I am unable to logon anywhere…'

One user, Christina Sleight, tweeted: 'Is HSBCnet down?'

Earlier, HSBC had acknowledged the problem but said it was only affecting online banking platform HSBCnet and not retail customers.

A spokesman said: 'The account access issues seen by some business customers lasted for less than half an hour, though some intermittent issues remain so customers may have to retry. We are working to resolve these residual issues.

'We apologise for any inconvenience caused.'

Users of HSBCnet, the bank's online banking platform, took to Twitter to share their issues on Monday morning 

Down Detector gets network status updates from various sources including social media and reports submitted to its website.

Reports started to surge at around 9am on Monday morning, peaking at more than 300 at about 10:30am.

The majority of issues reported – 63 per cent – related to online banking, while a further 31 per cent were specifically about an inability to log in, according to Down Detector.

Reports had fallen to just 28 at around 11:15am, coinciding with HSBC's announcement that the issue had been resolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfHYo_0cbwaovi00
This Down Detector map shows the areas of the UK where HSBC customers are having issues 

Down Detector's 'heat map' of user-submitted problem reports shows affected customers are mostly in the UK's major cities, including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Belfast.

Also on Monday, HSBC announced a 74 per cent jump in third quarter profit, allowing it to announce a share buyback of $2 billion.

The Asia-focused bank posted pretax profit of $5.4 billion for the quarter to September, which compares with $3.1 billion a year prior.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) will provide an update on its group strategy review on Thursday following a presentation of the Swiss bank's third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain's Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

BT hits £1bn cost-saving target 18 months ahead of schedule

BT has confirmed it has slashed its costs by £1 billion significantly ahead of schedule, driving a jump in the company’s share price.The telecoms giant said it has delivered on the gross annual cost-savings plan 18 months ahead of its original March 2023 target.BT confirmed the figures after its accelerated cost-cutting was reported in the Telegraph.It comes amid speculation that the London-listed company is preparing for a possible takeover attempt by French telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi.Sky News reported last week that BT had hired advisers to strengthen its defence against a potential takeover bid.Mr Drahi invested in BT in June, taking a 12% stake in the business, worth around £2.2 billion.As part of the deal, Mr Drahi confirmed he did not plan to make a full takeover bid, but that was only binding for six months so it will expire in December.BT’s cost-cutting figures came after the group revealed lower profits and revenues in the latest quarter.Shares in BT were 4.4% higher at 145.05p in early trading.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Barclays' mobile banking app is back up and running following three-hour outage that saw it become the THIRD bank this week to suffer online issues after NatWest and HSBC

Barclays' mobile banking app is back up and running after a three-hour outage that saw thousands of customers unable to access their accounts. According to Down Detector, which monitors website outages, some 2,000 users began experiencing issues at around 06:00 BST. Barclays confirmed the issue had been fixed shortly after...
CELL PHONES
aba.com

Morning Consult: Customers Prefer Mobile Apps for Banking

In-person banking at a bank branch declined to 10% from 21% before the pandemic as the option consumers used most frequently to manage their bank accounts. The use of online banking through a laptop or PC increased from 24% before the pandemic to 26%. The survey of 2,201 U.S. adults...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Banking#Bst#Down Detector#Hsbcnet
AFP

HSBC chief Quinn says bank's lows 'are behind us'

HSBC is emerging from its coronavirus and restructuring troubles to become more reliably profitable, boss Noel Quinn said Monday as he announced the start of a $2 billion share buyback. The Asia-reliant lender had a tumultuous 2020 as its fortunes took a hammering from both the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Quinn has since overseen a dramatic restructuring, slashing the bank's workforce by about 35,000 and refocusing on its most profitable areas in Asia and the Middle East, a tactic he said was now paying dividends. "While we retain a cautious outlook on the external risk environment, we believe that the lows of recent quarters are behind us," Quinn wrote in a note attached to the bank's third-quarter results.
MARKETS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Tesco App and Website Back Online After Cyber Incident

Tesco’s groceries app and website are back up after a weekend of disruption for customers following a suspected cyber-attack. The UK’s largest supermarket chain received a barrage of complaints on social media over the past two days as angry customers found they couldn’t place or track orders or change existing ones online.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Tesco says online services back up after interference 'attempt'

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Tesco (TSCO.L) said its website and app are back up after the services were disrupted by an attempt to interfere with its systems. "Our online grocery website and app are now back up and running. Our teams have worked around the clock...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
theedgemarkets.com

HSBC's investment bank is fine with missing out on SPAC boom

LONDON (Oct 25): HSBC Holdings plc's chief financial officer Ewen Stevenson has some words of warning for Wall Street: Do not believe the hype about SPACs (special-purpose acquisition companies). "We do think that this is a market that is going to have some issues and we're pleased not to be...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

HSBC is working with Oracle NetSuite to launch a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering that will enable customers to create and provide business banking services through their own platforms. The two firms will embed international payments and expense management services into NetSuite’s new SuiteBanking offering. This means that NetSuite customers will be...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

'Similar to ordering a pizza': how buy now, pay later apps influence young people's spending

Young people are often blamed for making irresponsible choices with money. But the real issue is not whether they eat too many expensive cafe breakfasts. Young Australians today face an uncertain job market, rising university fees and astronomical house prices. Unfortunately, debt is also an inevitable part of their lives. This comes amid a huge rise in the number of “buy now, pay later” apps, such as AfterPay, and payday loan apps, such as Nimble. It is possible to make purchases online with the the tap of a button, even if you don’t have the money in your account or...
CELL PHONES
ComicBook

Roblox Is Back Online After an Extended Outage

In case you missed it, the Roblox platform had a mysterious extended outage over the weekend starting late last week, but as of late last night, it has been resolved and Roblox is once again back online. According to an update shared by Roblox Corporation CEO David Baszucki, the whole issue was caused by "a subtle bug" that cascaded to become a major issue.
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

Police Seize $2,900,000 in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets From Schoolboy in Money Laundering Probe

UK police have confiscated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth millions of dollars in a money-laundering investigation. According to the Lincolnshire Police, detectives seized over 48 Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets from a 17-year old schoolboy involved in credit card fraud and money laundering. “Intelligence suggested that the suspect was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy