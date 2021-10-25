Woman crossing KC highway in wheelchair is struck, killed by SUV

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after a pursuit in Lancaster and Gage Counties. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, NSP received a report of a reckless vehicle driving on Highway 77 near west Lincoln. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Toyota Celica, as it was traveling southbound on Highway 77 near the Highway 33 junction. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

