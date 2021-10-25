U.N. experts condemn U.S. expulsions of Haitian migrants

New reporting highlights racist treatment of Black immigrants. In a piece for NPR, Marisa Peñaloza reports on the ongoing racism in the application of U.S. asylum policy and what Haitian migrants face in navigating a broken immigration system. Haitian immigrants are the most likely to be denied U.S. asylum, as thousands have been rejected entry in the past months. Haiti is in a state of emergency after recent natural disasters left thousands homeless, struggling with food insecurity, economic collapse, and a political system in chaos following a presidential assassination. Gangs control much of the country, and killing and kidnapping civilians for ransom is part of daily life. More than 40,000 have fled the violence. Those that reach the U.S.-Mexico border are met by a Biden administration that immediately expelled thousands back to Haiti, without even the opportunity to apply for asylum.

IMMIGRATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO