Immigration

U.N. experts condemn U.S. expulsions of Haitian migrants

Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) - UN human rights experts on Monday condemned Washington's expulsions of Haitian migrants and refugees, saying they formed part of a policy of "racialised exclusion" of Black Haitians at U.S. ports of entry. Under its so-called Title 42 policy passed last year by the administration of former...

gazette.com

Gazette

Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan's military takeover

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan's military takeover and the arrest of the country's civilian leaders. He said on Twitter that they also discussed how the United States can best support the Sudanese...
MILITARY
americasvoice.org

ICYMI: Despite Disasters and Chaos, Haitian Immigrants Most Likely to Be Denied U.S. Asylum

New reporting highlights racist treatment of Black immigrants. In a piece for NPR, Marisa Peñaloza reports on the ongoing racism in the application of U.S. asylum policy and what Haitian migrants face in navigating a broken immigration system. Haitian immigrants are the most likely to be denied U.S. asylum, as thousands have been rejected entry in the past months. Haiti is in a state of emergency after recent natural disasters left thousands homeless, struggling with food insecurity, economic collapse, and a political system in chaos following a presidential assassination. Gangs control much of the country, and killing and kidnapping civilians for ransom is part of daily life. More than 40,000 have fled the violence. Those that reach the U.S.-Mexico border are met by a Biden administration that immediately expelled thousands back to Haiti, without even the opportunity to apply for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
thedrumbeat.com

Haitian migrants spark conversation about immigration

Immigration has been at the forefront of policy development recently due to recent events involving Haitian migrants in Del Rio and the government takeover in Afghanistan. For approximately a week in September, 15,000 Haitian migrants were seeking asylum and sheltered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Haitian people are traveling to the U.S. seeking asylum from their current conditions in Haiti. Haiti is located in the Caribbean islands west of Jamaica and bordered on the east side by the Dominican Republic. This country is in an endless state of crisis, recovering from multiple earthquakes and tropical storm and infrastructure damage. The latest earthquake happened a few weeks after the assassination of the Haitian president Jovenel Moïse in July.
DEL RIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Global democracy under attack despite Biden push

US President Joe Biden has vowed a major push to promote democracy worldwide. "It's a matter of old mindsets dying hard, particularly in militaries where people don't give up power and privilege easily," said Mitchell, now president of the National Democratic Institute, which promotes democracy worldwide.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. takes steps to return to U.N. cultural body that Trump quit

WASHINGTON/PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The United States is making early moves toward rejoining the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO four years after former President Donald Trump withdrew the country over accusations of anti-Israel bias, congressional and diplomatic sources said. The United States provided one-fifth of the Paris-based agency's funding, but...
POTUS
kvrr.com

Customs and Border Protection nominee Magnus backs swift expulsion of migrants

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Joe Biden’s pick to lead US Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, voiced support for the Trump-era public health order that allows for the swift expulsion of migrants during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. The authority, which the Biden administration continues to use, has been criticized...
FARGO, ND
CW33 NewsFix

2,000 migrants storms through National Guard, march towards U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The latest caravan heading to the United States started marching earlier Saturday from Tapachula. The caravan is about 2,000 people strong, most of them from Central America. According to our source in Tapachula, the migrants are carrying flags from Nicaragua, an American flag with out...
EL PASO, TX
