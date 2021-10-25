CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Blade Hunting Report: Weather not the best ally for archery hunters

By Matt Markey / The Blade
 7 days ago

Hunters talk about the weather about as often as farmers do, and nearly as frequently as meteorologists.

Weather is a big factor in the movement and tendencies of wildlife, and it appears that the beautiful weather we enjoyed in the first three weeks of October, with above-average temperatures, made the white-tailed deer hunt tougher for bow hunters.

Through the middle of the month, the archery season harvest had dropped by about 16 percent when compared to the average of the past three years. There were 16,095 deer harvested through the first 23 days of the long archery season, compared to the 20,112 average take over the same time period from the past three seasons. But the lower totals should be viewed much as the early precinct totals in an election — stay tuned and don't draw too many conclusions from the initial analysis.

As the temperatures cool, the leaf-cover comes off of the trees, the crops get harvested, and whitetails move into the rut, things will change significantly. The archery season in Ohio opened on Sept. 25 and runs for more than four months, closing on Feb. 6, 2022.

Ohio's contingent of bowhunters is experiencing an extended surge, with almost half of the deer harvested in the 2020-21 season taken by archery equipment – one-third of those by crossbow. The archery hunter total harvest last season was more than 93,000 deer, the highest we have seen.

There are an estimated 310,000 deer hunters in Ohio, and close to 410,000 permits for deer were sold or issued during the 2020-21 season. The youth gun hunting weekend in Ohio takes place Nov. 20-21, with the regular gun season running Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 and a bonus gun hunting weekend Dec. 18 to 19. Ohio's muzzleloader season runs from Jan. 8 through Jan. 11, 2022.

■ Sight-in event: The 38th annual Dick Gremling Memorial Sight-In Day sponsored by the Elmore Conservation Club and benefiting area charities will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the club's range, located at 5550 W. Portage River South Road, just east of State Route 590. This event is open to the public and focused on giving hunters the opportunity to fine-tune the sights on rifles, pistols, slug guns, handguns, or bows for the hunting season. Experienced staff from the club will be on hand to conduct the sight-in and assist. A donation of $10 per firearm or bow is requested, with the proceeds going to Elmore area charities that help the needy over the holidays. For more information, contact Rich Marleau at 419-729-3358.

■ Ohio poachers busted: A dragnet that featured the Ohio Department of Natural Resources combining forces with the Ohio Attorney General's office snagged eight poachers who were allegedly stealing deer and stealing venison. This mob of eight poachers face a litany of felony charges after being indicted by a grand jury in Galia County, located on the Ohio River north of Huntington, W.Va. Their scam involved allegedly poaching 30 white-tailed deer, as well as stealing meat from deer hunters through a meat processing operation. Hunters would bring the deer they harvested to A&E Deer Processing and then receive only a portion of the venison. Investigators allege that the processor then sold the more than 700 pounds of meat they had stolen from the hunters. The eight individuals involved in the alleged poaching and theft enterprise face 91 criminal counts. “Deer hunting is a deep-rooted tradition in Ohio, with generations having been taught the values of conservation, responsibility, and discipline,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “This level of corruption violates those tenets, and protecting and preserving this part of our heritage is important to all sportsmen and -women.” Those charged include Aaron L. Jones, 32, Brittney E. Marcum, 31, Randy L. Jones Jr., 64, Charlotte F. Jones, 63, James E. Copley, 58, Justin M. Wells, 36, and William C. Gilbert, 27, all from the tiny Galia County village of Thurman, and Justin F. Butterfield, 23, from the Franklin County village of Brice. The felonies they face include engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, complicity to telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, theft, receiving (disposing of) stolen property, complicity to falsification, money laundering, and the illegal sale of wild animal parts. There are also wildlife-related charges of jacklighting, over-bagging antlered deer, possession of untagged deer parts, providing false information when checking deer, hunting deer with illegal implements, and attaching antlerless deer tags to antlered deer.

■ Michigan hunting: The Michigan archery season runs through Nov. 14 and then opens again from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 statewide, with an extended archery season through Jan. 31 in the Urban Deer Management Zone of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. The firearm season takes place Nov. 15 to 30, while the muzzleloader season runs from Dec. 3-12. For more information on Michigan's deer hunting seasons, management zones, and deer hunting regulations, visit the Michigan.gov/Deer website or refer to the 2021 Michigan Hunting Digest .

