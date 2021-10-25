13-year-old's foot severed by railroad car

A teenager was injured by a train Sunday afternoon in Toledo.

According to Toledo police records, the 13-year-old was climbing over a stationary railroad car on the Norfolk Southern tracks in the 800 block of Berdan Avenue at 2:41 p.m. when the train started moving.

The youth’s foot was severed when it fell under the car’s wheels, records show. The juvenile was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, records show.