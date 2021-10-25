CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13-year-old's foot severed by railroad car

 7 days ago

A teenager was injured by a train Sunday afternoon in Toledo.

According to Toledo police records, the 13-year-old was climbing over a stationary railroad car on the Norfolk Southern tracks in the 800 block of Berdan Avenue at 2:41 p.m. when the train started moving.

The youth’s foot was severed when it fell under the car’s wheels, records show. The juvenile was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, records show.

Monroe man sentenced for wife's fatal shooting

MONROE — A Monroe man has been sentenced to up to 23½ years in prison for the accidental but fatal shooting of his wife in April. Kevin J. Hill II, 31, had pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to manslaughter in connection with the April 5 death of Katlynn Hill, 29, who was shot in the right side of her forehead when, investigators determined, Hill fired a semi-automatic handgun toward her while “messing with” the firearm inside their family’s apartment in the Charring Square complex.
