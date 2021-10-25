Two injured in separate weekend shootings

Two people were injured in separate shootings in Toledo over the weekend.

At 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, Toledo police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3300 block of Lagrange Street and found several bullet casings and a trail of blood leading to an upstairs apartment, according to police records. Police forced their way in to check on anyone inside.

The victim, Keith Barnett, age unknown, later showed up at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center and was treated for a gunshot wound, according to records.

At 4:44 a.m. Saturday, police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at Clair Commons Apartments on Airport Highway, according to records. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, Davis Martrese, 19, drove himself to the Circle K at Airport and Byrne Road.

Multiple apartments had been struck by gunfire, records show. The victim was treated at University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio, records show.