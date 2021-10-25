USD/JPY Forecast: Continuation Pattern, New Leg Higher to Come?

On the daily timeframe, EURJPY: D1 is correcting downward from the upper border of the descending channel. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if EURJPY falls below its last low: 131.5. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible above the last upper fractal and the Parabolic signal: 133.5. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal maximum following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (133.5) without activating the order (131.5), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO