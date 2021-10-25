CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

USD/JPY Forecast: Continuation Pattern, New Leg Higher to Come?

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

The USD/JPY pair developed a continuation pattern, a valid breakout could bring new long opportunities....

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Exhausted Buyers Meet Resistance at 114.44

The USD/JPY pair could resume its growth after ending the current retreat. Technically, the decline could bring fresh long opportunities. Failing to close below the 23.6% retracement level, the USD/JPY pair is somehow expected to resume its uptrend. The USD/JPY forecast sees the pair rise to 114.44 level today where it has found temporary resistance. … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Wobbling Around 1.1550 Ahead of US PMI, ISM

EUR/USD continues to consolidate near the mid-1.1500 area. After the European Central Bank (ECB) failed to hide its hawkish intentions, the market now looks to the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) with high hopes of reducing the bond purchases. While these moves occur, the 10-year US Treasury yield rises from 1.6 basis points (bps) to … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Vulnerable Under 1.37 amid Firm USD, Brexit Concern

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below the 1.3700 mark. Upbeat US PCE price index figures boosted the US dollar. UK-France disputes on fishing rights continue to weigh on the pound. Key US data releases are eyed, including US PMI, ISM, and NFP. Trying to regain a foothold after Friday’s hard hit, the GBP/USD price is under pressure … Continued.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpy#Usd#Usd Jpy Forecast#Forex Crunch
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY outlook: Bulls tighten grip and look for retest of 2021 high

The USDJPY maintains firm tone and extends last Friday’s jump, looking for retest of 2021 high at 114.69, posted on Oct 20. Repeated downside rejections at 113.40 zone (Fibo 23.6% of 109.11/114.69 rally) left a higher base after subsequent rebound signaled an end of shallow pullback. Daily studies remain in...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Finding Support for Next Leg Higher

The FTSE 100 has fallen significantly on Friday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. Because of this, the market is likely to continue seeing value hunters jumping into the market, as the 7200 level should continue to offer plenty of interest. After all, it was the top of the overall consolidation area that the market had been stuck in for what seems like a lifetime. Underneath, even if we did break back into that range, the 50-day EMA is starting to attract a lot of attention near the 7100 level as it is curling higher, so I think that is your next support level.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Finds Resistance In Previous High

The USD/JPY currency exchange rate continued to surge throughout Friday. The surge extended into Monday. However, during the early hours of the day’s trading, the pair found resistance in the mid-October high level zone at 114.44/114.47. A passing of the 114.44/114.47 zone might find resistance in the weekly R1 at...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/JPY technical analysis: Will the EUR/JPY quotes continue to decline?

On the daily timeframe, EURJPY: D1 is correcting downward from the upper border of the descending channel. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if EURJPY falls below its last low: 131.5. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible above the last upper fractal and the Parabolic signal: 133.5. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal maximum following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (133.5) without activating the order (131.5), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears to Test YTD Lows, Eying Fed, NFP

EUR/USD ended the week in red despite a bullish move on Thursday after US GDP. The weak US yields helped the Euro to regain some momentum. US NFP, Fed, and Eurozone economic forecast are the key events to watch next week. The EUR/USD weekly technical forecast is bearish as Friday saw a big dip towards … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Firm Above 0.75 Ahead of RBA, Fed

With the tightening cycle of central banks underway, attention now turns to the pace of easing. In Australia, the yield on the April 2024 bond surged above 0.70%. While the AUD/USD is still poised to advance in the long term, it may correct lower before regaining its former strength. The AUD/USD weekly forecast remains bullish … Continued.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: A pause before renewed yen weakness

BOJ maintains monetary accommodation, interest rate at -0.1%. GDP forecast lowered to 3.4% from 3.8%, inflation to flat from 0.6%. BOJ’s Kuroda says weak yen “definitely positive” for Japan’s economy. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees extended technical weakness for USD/JPY. The USD/JPY moved sideways in five sessions as a dovish Bank...
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Depressed Under 1.38 Before Key Data

GBP/USD price stays under pressure below 1.3800 area. Sterling holds stronger against other peers despite a major dollar sell-off. Brexit pessimism may not allow the bulls to continue the upside momentum. During the last session of the week, the GBP/USD price remains stable. It gained momentum following the previous session. The GBP/USD currency pair is … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Hits Monthly Top, Eying EU GDP, US PCE Data

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 level and consolidating gains after US dollar sharply fell. The risk appetite has improved as Chinese Evergrande continues to pay ahead of its schedule. EU GDP and US PCE data are eyed today to find further fresh stimulus for trading. The EUR/USD price is consolidating around 1.1670s after testing the 1.1700 level … Continued.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.25; (P) 113.56; (R1) 113.86;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral again with current recovery. Corrective pattern from 114.69 might extend, but downside should be contained above 112.07 resistance turned support to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 114.69 will resume the larger up trend to 100% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 118.18 next.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY: 100 SMA Holds The Key

USD/JPY started a downside correction from the 114.65 zone. It broke a key bullish trend line with support near 113.85 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is attempting a major upside break above 1.1660. GBP/USD could accelerate higher if it clears the 1.3800 resistance. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar extended...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Remains above 113.40

Despite piercing the support of the 113.40 level on Thursday, the USD/JPY did not extend the decline. Instead, the pair found support at 113.25 and recovered. At mid-day on Friday, the rate had retraced to the 100-hour simple moving average at 113.79. A potential continuation of the surge might reach...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Could Continue To Trend Up

On Thursday, the British Pound surged by 70 pips or 0.45% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher through the following trading hours. A breakout through the upper...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to lurch higher a close above $1809

Gold price hit the highest levels so far this week at $1810 in early American trading after wavering around $1800 almost throughout the first half of Thursday. In the view of FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta, XAU/USD is set to maintain range play around $1800 ahead of US PCE inflation. Gold to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Forecast remains for a slide to 112 in 3M – Rabobank

At this week meeting, the Bank of Japan reiterated its ultra-easing monetary policy stance and reduced both growth and inflation forecasts. Although USD/JPY has backed away from its recent highs in the 114.70 area, interest rate differentials have left the currency pair elevated, explained analysts at Rabobank. Key Quotes:. “The...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy