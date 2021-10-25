Jake's Takes | Colts vs. 49ers: Soaking Wet Victory

Jimmy Garoppolo has had about as bad a week as one can have while still keeping their job. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo would start on Sunday against the Bears, but did so in perhaps the least certain terms possible. After losing to the Colts, 30-18, on Sunday night, Shanahan said it was Jimmy G’s “worst game” of the season (he went for 181 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a lost fumble).

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO