Perhaps I have been mean to Ari and Steven this season, but at least I’m actually interested in their stories. When it comes to Corey and Evelin, I’ve been tired of them since their first season on the franchise. I mostly tend to ignore their story because it’s so clear they shouldn’t be together. “Fish or Cut Bait” forces us to pay attention to them by bringing them to the fore. Corey has moved into his own place and is still trying to fix things with Evelin. Evelin still enjoys torturing Corey, so she continues to lead him on.

