CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wait till his mum finds out: Daring leopard snatches a LION cub from under its mother's nose and devours it

By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

All this lion cub wanted was a safe place to sit while its mother went hunting for food.

Instead it became another animal's lunch when a hungry leopard snatched the three-week-old cub and climbed a tree to devour it.

The cub's mother had been moving her children deeper into a parched bush for safety in Tanzania's Ruaha National Park, East Africa, so she could go hunting for food.

Yet instead of providing her babies with some well-earned lunch, a sneaky leopard pounced on one of the unprotected cubs left alone by their mother.

The lion cub was visibly frightened as it was taken away.

The leopard carried the cub up a tree in its in its mouth before devouring the helpless lion cub.

Canadian lawyer Scott Hyman, 54, saw the scene unfold in September and managed to capture it on camera.

He said the lioness was 'moving her cubs deeper into the bush for safety when she [had] to leave them alone to go off and hunt.'

He added: 'They have no hands so have to use their mouths to gently carry the cubs.'

The lawyer and keen photographer said he did not capture 'the most brutal parts' of the baby lion's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2WMB_0cbwXRbq00
A 160-pound leopard snatched a three-week-old lion cub that had been left alone by its mother and climbed a tree to devour it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ukga_0cbwXRbq00
The lion cub had been left alone by its lioness mother while she moved her other children to the safety of a nearby bush before she went hunting for food
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZsl4_0cbwXRbq00
The cub was helpless and unprotected and the perfect prey for a hungry leopard, who fancied the baby lion for dinner under the Tanzanian sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KS0ql_0cbwXRbq00
The leopard snatched the cub in its jaws and sprinted away. It climbed up a tree before eating the young animal in the shade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUZ6v_0cbwXRbq00
The cub's mother looked shocked with her mouth hanging open and her eyes wide when she realised what had happened to her baby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3glby8_0cbwXRbq00
The lioness moved her other cubs into the safety of the nearby thicket to prevent another gruesome attack by the hungry leopard 

Comments / 18

Jan Pratt
6d ago

Why on earth would anyone write, or print, an article so brutal? Yes, I know all about nature, the cycle of life, everything is food for something else, and whatever cliche someone wants to give, but why put the brutal out there instead of many positive articles. I once read one where a lioness protected a fawn from her own pride, even the lion. She would not let any of them hurt that baby. In a world filled with so much hate, anger, and violence, we need the positivity to circulate, not more violence.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Outsider.com

Mama Elephant Violently Stomps Crocodile to Death: VIDEO

In a video that’s taking over the internet, an elephant is channeling protective mamas everywhere. The incredible footage shows an elephant absolutely trampling a crocodile. The large animal does not relent until the crocodile goes limp. Though it’s uncertain why the elephant reacted how she did, there’s speculation that she...
ANIMALS
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion Cubs#Canadian
Daily Mail

Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online. Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone. 'The happy hound was quick to jump...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Woman Visits A Chained Up Dog For Over A Year | The Dodo Soulmates

This woman finds a very sweet akita that has been chained to a tree for more than four years. After animal control does nothing, she decides to visit her and feed her for an entire year. Watch when she finally takes her home, she gets to play in snow for the first time and start their lives together.
PETS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Goat saves chicken from hawk

THE YARD — A true friend is something worth more than gold. A true friend sticks up for you and takes care of you when you're in need. They'll celebrate with you when you achieve something and hang out when you've failed or you're down. They're not afraid to say, "Yes," when you ask, "Does this make me look fat?" A true friend has your back.
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
fox32chicago.com

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
mymodernmet.com

Photos Capture Pure Joy of Rescued Baby Elephant Enjoying Her First-Ever Bath

There are an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild, and around 3,800 held captive in Thailand. Sadly, many of these elephants are born into the tourism industry, and have never experienced freedom. Born on May 17, 2021, at an elephant show and riding camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand, baby Chaba was one of these unfortunate elephants. That was until Save Elephant Foundation (SEF) stepped in to save her and give her a better life.
ANIMALS
Florida Star

VIDEO: Baby Drill Goes Exploring As Mom Tries To Make Her Behave

A baby primate, part of the endangered drill species, was born August 26 at a Spanish zoo. A primary concern for their survival is “habitat loss and poaching, so each birth represents a success toward survival,” said Amanda Sanchis Soler, a spokesperson for the Bioparc Valencia zoo in Valencia, Spain.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy