He has arguably one of the most coveted autographs in showbusiness. But Sir Paul McCartney insists he will no longer oblige fans with his signature because it is 'pointless.'. The former Beatle, 79, says he would rather stop and chat to fans rather than sign his name on a piece of paper or pose for a selfie after being pestered for more than half a century.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO