CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

This Contemporary Home Renovation Optimizes Storage in Every Nook and Cranny

By Nancy Richman Milligan
BHG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by stacks of photos and magazine articles, Jen Hochschild made storage a major priority in the redesign of her family's home. "We have accumulated a lot of things over the years," she says. "I like to display the items I either use every day or just enjoy looking at. The...

www.bhg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Bedroom Paint Color Real Estate Agents Always Recommend to Clients

Ready for a riddle? What color should you avoid painting your living room, but definitely consider for your bedroom?. Stumped? Perplexed? Are you… hint, hint… blue in the face?. The answer is, in fact, blue. And this isn’t just the opinion of real estate experts. Zillow paints a pretty good...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Renovation#Art Supplies#Subway#Plant#French#Dutch
Robb Report

Inside a Light-Filled Miami Family Home Filled With Furniture That Doubles as Art

The green artwork in the living room is a piece of painted glass by Kevin Harman. When an active young family from New York City was relocating to a 7,838-square-foot waterfront property in Miami, they entrusted Allen Saunders Design with some clear priorities for their newly built residence. They wanted comfort, functionality and “a timeless modern aesthetic” to pair with contemporary Balinese-inspired architecture, according to Saunders. It’s no surprise, then, that the entry foyer—the main artery of the home both for those who live there and for visitors—is the manifestation of all those desires. Creating an entryway with a mix of organic...
MIAMI, FL
rismedia.com

Best Green Paint Colors for Every Home

Drenching your walls in green is like bringing a little bit of nature inside your home. Green paint can instantly introduce serenity, drama or energy into a space, depending on the shade you select. Green also pairs beautifully with various colors, especially jewel tones, blues and neutrals ranging from cream to black. Read on for a curated list of the best green paint colors to accommodate every shade of green.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Washington Post

Five renovations that will add the most value to your home

Whether you’re seeking to tackle your first project on the fixer-upper you just bought or pursue a remodel to get the home ready for selling, your biggest concern may be what will yield the biggest payoff. Should you construct an upscale kitchen with high-tech appliances and glitzy countertops and backsplash?...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
connecticutmag.com

A special childhood home is transformed into a contemporary Cape with vintage vibes

As a teenager, Peter Ferris never thought he’d be living on the same cul-de-sac in Simsbury where he grew up. But at the age of 61 he’s back, and while he may not be playing kick the can, four square, and an array of outdoor sports like he did in the ’70s, he’s enjoying the same sense of community he felt years ago in this close-knit neighborhood abutting the Hop Meadow Country Club.
SIMSBURY, CT
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Professionally renovated home ‘brings the look’

Just a short distance to the beach, this beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath home was professionally renovated in 2005. The living areas are open, yet separated, which makes it great for entertaining, and there’s 18-inch tile throughout the home (except the bedrooms), making for easy cleanup. The kitchen boasts KraftMaid cabinets, granite countertops, pendant lighting, a large, lighted pantry and barstool seating for four. There is an additional 13-foot-long sidebar area, with more storage and center glass-front upper doors. When in the kitchen, you are overlooking the fireplace in the family room and the bonus room. Other highlights include: a 4-foot-wide hallway leading to the bedrooms and inside laundry, accordion hurricane shutters on all windows, a 23-foot-by-22-foot garage and rock landscaping, which means “no mowing.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Shawano Leader

Why Does a Personal Loan Make More Sense for Your Home Renovation?

Just like how you get a haircut once in a while to upgrade your looks, renovating your home and catering to its needs should be on your priority list as well. However, money can be a problem when it comes to renovation. Not many of you will have enough funds in the bank to spontaneously remodel your house. But, now that you can get personal loans for reasonable renovation loan interest rates, is it prudent to use them for a remodel?
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Reports.org

The Right Type of Flooring for Every Room in Your Home

A revolution is underfoot in flooring. Whether you’re looking to install new floors in your present house or choosing flooring for a new home, you’re no longer bound by old rules that dictate which flooring type you should use in which room. What this means is that natural wood is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Ten homes featuring smart and stylish storage solutions

For our latest lookbook, we've collected ten interiors that use clever storage solutions, including custom-made shelving, pegboard walls and hidden bench spaces, to create streamlined, uncluttered interiors. These homes from the Dezeen archive all feature storage design that helps them make the most of their space. From Taiwan to Portugal,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
CultureMap Austin

Cool contemporary South Austin home bathes in natural light

The lowdown: Located in a highly walkable Zilker location, this stunning and spacious urban home provides peace and privacy only steps away from parks, restaurants, and more. This warm contemporary home features large windows, an abundance of natural light, and multiple outdoor living spaces including a rooftop deck with a city view.
AUSTIN, TX
chatelaine.com

Inside A Creative Family's Cozy Prairie Home

Altona, Man., is the sunflower capital of Canada. The small city, 100 km southwest of Winnipeg, has an annual festival celebrating the happy blooms, as well as a giant replica of Vincent Van Gogh–style sunflowers. It’s also where linocut artist Richelle Bergen and her husband, Ryan, a graphic designer and screen printer, live. The creative couple shares a modest two-bed, one-bath house with their three-year-old daughter, Sunnie, and black-and-white bernedoodle, Posie. Over the past eight years, the pair has renovated and redecorated just about every inch of their home—and Instagram has taken notice. Richelle has more than 31,000 followers (roughly seven and a half times the population of Altona), including bestselling American author Glennon Doyle.
INTERIOR DESIGN
9&10 News

Finances at Four: Paying for Home Renovations

The time for home improvements has never been more relevant, whether it’s something you’ve been desiring or something you’ve been unfortunately forced into. From the first things to tackle to smart financial solutions, such as LightStream, to help you do it, in time, on budget and with less worry. Three-in-five...
HOME & GARDEN
atlantarealestateforum.com

Level Craft Completes Renovation on 1920s Home in Decatur

The exceptional team at Level Craft Construction excels at renovating and restoring beautiful Atlanta homes that are in need of a little bit of love and attention. While most of the homes the Level Craft team works on are well-loved by its owners, they often need updating to fit the needs of how we live today. That was the case with this charming four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Decatur. The Level Craft team added a two-car garage and accessory dwelling unit for this client in 2016 and was thrilled to work with them once again on this new project!
ATLANTA, GA
Boston Herald

Home Showcase: Possibilities abound in renovated Colonial in Newton

As one of the original eight homes in Newton Centre’s beloved Gray Cliff Historic District, 70 Gray Cliff Road enjoys an enviable location as well as a bit of pedigree thanks to the connection to Frederick Law Olmsted — said to have designed the vision for the district’s distinctive landscaping.
NEWTON, MA
Boston Magazine

How a Kitchen Renovation Breathed New Life into the Heart of This Concord Home

Designer Meredith Rodday created a clean, classic kitchen. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Four years after moving in, the owners of this Concord home were finally ready to renovate their kitchen. While the existing space was hardly falling apart, the raised-panel cabinets and pinky-brown granite countertops were dated. Worse still was the awkward layout, due in part to an angled bump-out in the exterior wall.
CONCORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy