In the beginning, there was nothing but people stating that World of Warcraft was better when it was harder during Vanilla. Then, there was WoW Classic, which was actually not all that much harder, so those same people complained that the developers did something wrong and it should be harder. Then came the Season of Mastery beta testing which restored old mechanics and buffed bosses, and people still insisted that Vanilla was harder. So now the developers have simply given up and are just inventing new stuff for Molten Core and Onyxia to make them even harder.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO