CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Should you buy Akro after its breakout?

invezz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a breakout on Saturday, Akro has already retested the trendline and is now starting a potential rally. Targets can be set at $0.0457 followed by $0.0674 and even a potential new all-time high. A stop-loss can be maintained at $0.0265. Akro (AKRO/USD) has given a long-awaited breakout on...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

DigiByte Price Prediction: Should You Buy the Dip?

If you invested $1,000 in DigiByte (DGB) crypto five years ago, you would be having more than $170,000 now. Is DigiByte crypto still a good investment? What’s DigiByte's price prediction for 2025?. Article continues below advertisement. People are becoming millionaires with cryptocurrencies and those who missed Bitcoin and Ethereum are...
STOCKS
crossroadstoday.com

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

It’s a tricky time for investors, and not just because Halloween is near. On one hand, many stocks are (still) performing well, so if you’re not in the market you’re just missing out. On the other hand, the indicators definitely suggest the market is ripe for a major correction. Sticking with stocks or stepping into them at this point in time could deal a blow to your portfolio’s value. Should you really be investing in the stock market right now?
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy Aon stock as CFRA downgrades to hold?

Aon Plc shares on Friday edged slightly lower after reporting its FQ 3 results. The company announced its most recent quarterly results before markets opened, beating expectations. CFRA analyst Catherine Seifert downgraded AON saying it is fairly valued after rallying 54% this year. On Friday, Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) shares edged...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charts Akro#Rsi#Invezz
invezz.com

Should you buy the dip in Stacks or Revain?

Stacks is at a crucial demand zone at $1.72 and is also showings signs of a bullish reversal. A target can be set above the all-time high and a stop loss can be set below the demand zone at $1.56. Revain has made a bearish inverted hammer on Friday and...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy MicroStrategy stock as its bitcoin stash surpasses 114,000?

MicroStrategy shares on Friday edged lower 1.2% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q3 results Thursday after markets closed, beating revenue estimates. Its bitcoin holding grew to a record 114,000 making it the largest publicly-listed corporate owner. On Friday, MicroStrategy Corp (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares rallied...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you invest in COTI before its Mainnet 2.0 launch?

The COTI Mainnet 2.0 will launch on November 2. Mainnet 2.0 will feature scalability, speed capabilities as well as other improvements. This might be the perfect opportunity to buy the COTI token. COTI COTI/USD is a platform optimized for the creation of price-stable coins. The COTI token powers COTI. It...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
invezz.com

Is Chevron stock a good buy after exceeding analyst expectations

Chevron shares on Friday edged slightly higher after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal Q3 results before markets opened, beating analyst expectations. The stock trades at an exciting forward P/E ratio of 13.19. On Friday, Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) shares edged slightly higher after announcing its...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Zendesk stock prediction as it agrees to buy SurveyMonkey owner Momentive

Zendesk shares on Friday nosedived 18% after agreeing to buy Momentive. The company is acquiring the SurveyMonkey owner in stock for approximately $28 per share. Zendesk’s Q3 earnings matched estimates on Thursday after markets closed. On Friday, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares plummeted more than 8% after agreeing to buy Momentive....
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy Kraft Heinz shares after Q3 results?

The board of directors declared a $0.40/quarterly share dividend. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) shares remain under pressure even though the company reported better than expected third-quarter results on Wednesday and expects to see even better trends in the upcoming quarter. Momentum is building. Kraft Heinz’s business has proven...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Should You Buy the Dip in Southwest Airlines?

Leading low-cost airline Southwest Airlines (LUV) had to cancel more than 2000 flights earlier this month due to air traffic control issues, bad weather, and insufficient staffing. The company is also struggling to resolve operational inefficiencies. So, with growing challenges in the aviation industry, and given LUV’s negative profit margins, is it worth betting on the stock at its current price level? Let’s find out.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

VeChain continues to increase its value, should you buy it?

VeChain broke from its downtrend and has reached a breakout. The token is slowly moving up towards getting to new heights. The token increased in value in the last 24 hours by 3.46% and could go up a lot more. VeChain VET/USD is a blockchain-powered supply chain platform. It uses...
STOCKS
investing.com

Should You Buy the Dip in Snap Inc.?

Shares of social media company Snap (SNAP) have plunged more than 30% in price since the company’s weak third-quarter earnings report. However, can the company rebound by leveraging its broad portfolio of products and services? Let’s discuss.Camera company Snap Inc . (NYSE:SNAP), which is based in Venice, Calif., celebrated its 10th anniversary this quarter. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is ServiceNow stock too risky to buy despite delivering solid Q3 results?

ServiceNow shares fell on Thursday morning after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company posted its FQ3 revenue and earnings before markets opened, beating analyst estimates. The stock still trades at a steep valuation multiple of 788.56 P/E. On Thursday, ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares plunged after announcing its most...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it too late to buy Ford stock as shares spike after Q3 results?

Ford shares on Thursday rallied more than 8% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company announced its FQ3 revenue and earnings Wednesday after markets closed, beating estimates. Ford also reinstated its quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, implying a forward yield of about 2.38%. On Thursday, Ford Motor...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is Shopify stock a buy or sell as shares rise despite soft Q3 results?

Shopify shares on Thursday spiked more than 7% after announcing its most recent quarterly results. The company reported its fiscal third-quarter revenue and earnings before markets opened, missing estimates. Shopify offers exciting growth prospects amid its steep valuation. On Thursday, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares spiked more than 7% despite announcing...
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla Gunning For $1,200, But Should You Buy Now?

Four months ago, using the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) and technical analyses, I found that the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bears had fumbled the ball:. "... as the share price is now back above $625, its 50-day SMA, as well as the downtrend line that has kept the April bounce high in check. …. It follows that when TSLA trades above the 50d SMA and its 'cloud,' the odds are for good things to happen, i.e., higher prices, increase. Just look at the 2nd half of 2020."
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should you buy IOTA after the launch of the smart contract beta?

The IOTA Foundation launched the beta of the network’s smart contracts. This beta enables interoperability between IOTA and ERC-20 tokens through the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). All of these transactions have zero fees. IOTA MIOTA/USD is a distributed ledger that is not a blockchain but uses a proprietary technology known...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy