Nium introduces first global crypto as a service platform, closing gap between DeFi and CeFi

invezz.com
 8 days ago

With the innovative platform, banks can hold, buy, and sell popular cryptos. Nium has one of the most comprehensive solutions for issuing cards, withdrawals, and deposits in the world. Nium, an innovative API-based platform, will be the first to allow banks and other financial institutions to include crypto capacities...

invezz.com

invezz.com

SHIB expands with vEmpire, new gaming protocol for collateralizing Metaverse assets

The protocol makes it easy for token holders to stake tokens and earn rewards in VEMP, dual return. Listing on ShibaSwap allows vEmpire’s growing community to provide liquidity on the platform. Stakers can earn financial rewards derived from profits across over five Metaverses. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD), the newest top 10...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Should you buy OKB after the OKEx $100 million fund allocation?

OKEx allocated $100 million to fund blockchain development in Asia. OKEx is the second-largest exchange, having recorded a spot trading volume of $181 billion in September. This has the potential to increase the value of the OKB token. OKEx OKB/USD is a spot, derivatives, and cryptocurrency exchange. The OKB token...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Liquidus is introducing DeFi to the masses with its new Web & mobile platform

Liquidus will bring the rapidly expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem to the masses, breaking down complicated processes through easy-to-use, simplistic interfaces. It’s here to change how people think about DeFi, with its Web and mobile platform planned for launch in Q1 2022. The platform serves as a practical cross-chain aggregator with many tools that make it simple to stake crypto assets on the DeFi protocol; making it available to a wide audience of users.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Prokeep Introduces First Multi-Channel, Relationship-Based Messaging Platform for the Construction Industry

Prokeep has leveled up its original texting-only app to a multi-channel, mobile messaging solution. Send or receive messages from any cell phone. This multi-channel capability amps up productivity, enriches the customer service experience, and builds customer loyalty. "Finally, counter staff and their teams can step away from their desks while...
SOFTWARE
CoinTelegraph

Crypto payments platform introduces a solution to scalability concerns with the help from co-inventor of blockchain

Since the release of the Bitcoin white paper exactly 13 years ago, blockchain technology has revolutionized several industries with multiple use cases, including facilitating money transfers, automated legal contracts, and providing traceability to the supply chain. And a blockchain project advised by the co-inventor of blockchain technology, Dr. Scott Stornetta, has decided to launch their mainnet on this very day. Jax.Network positions itself as an extension of the Bitcoin (BTC) network, fixing the scalability problem of the latter.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Binance suspends crypto withdrawals due to massive backlog

Cryptocurrency withdrawals on the exchange have resumed, but a 30 min delay is expected. They have bounced back from regulatory attacks by agreeing to cooperate with watchdogs all over the world. Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, suspended all crypto withdrawals this afternoon. The exchange assured users...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Entrepreneur

Is My Size a Good Software Stock to Own?

My Size (MYSZ) offers an innovative measurement solution for the fashion and shipping industry. Rapid digitization and changing consumer preferences have generated opportunities for the software solutions industry, to which...
SOFTWARE
cheddar.com

Blockchain.com Introduces Margin Trading on Its Crypto Platform

Cryptocurrency platform Blockchain.com launched margin trading on its exchange earlier this month. The company's Chief Business Officer, Lane Kasselman, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he discusses how margin trading works in the crypto space and what users will be able to do on the platform.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Solana (SOL) price analysis: Can the Crypto.com integration increase its value?

Crypto.com has integrated with Solana. Users can now get access to faster, cheaper, and safer transfers for USDC. This has the potential to boost the value of the SOL token. Solana SOL/USD is a high-performance blockchain that achieves high transaction speeds without a loss of decentralization. This Is done through...
MARKETS
invezz.com

WOO Network and Chainlink partner to create customized market data oracles

WOO's Swap PoC has traded nearly $4 billion in volume since this spring. WOOFi requires additional parameters including spread, mid-price, and a liquidity coefficient. Chainlink supports more than 600 Price Feeds across multiple blockchains. The research-driven partnership brings together WOO Network’s high liquidity strategies and Chainlink’s (LINK/USD) reliable oracle technology...
MARKETS
invezz.com

ASIC issues regulatory guidelines for crypto exchange-traded products

ASIC has allowed funds to offer ETPs based on ETH and BTC but expects to approve more coins. Cryptos must have a high level of institutional support to qualify as underlying assets for ETPs. ASIC has allowed funds to use custody organizations outside Australia to foster fair competition. The Australia...
MARKETS
investing.com

World’s Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Platform, Crypto.com, Launches Campaign Introducing Platform to Global Consumers

Today Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, rolled out a global ad campaign supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:V) Card — the world’s most popular crypto card program. The company is committed to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators and users. The new ad, “Fortune Favors the Brave”, which stars Matt Damon, is directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, highlights the company’s own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.
INTERNET
invezz.com

Ethereum (ETH) reaches ATH after successful Altair upgrade

Ethereum successfully launched the Altair upgrade with 98.7% of nodes being upgraded. The Altair upgrade will precede the merge of Beacon Chain and Ethereum mainnet. Following this upgrade, Ether reached an all-time high of $4416. Ethereum (ETH/USD) has been on a major bullish rally during the past 24 hours and...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Global Regulatory Watchdog Updates Crypto Guidance for Governments, Targets DeFi and NFTs

A prominent global anti-money laundering (AML) agency called the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is updating its guidance for the virtual asset sector. In a document published Thursday, FATF detailed further regulation clarifications on six key crypto topics. These subjects include the definition of virtual assets (VA) and virtual asset service providers (VASPs), stablecoin guidance, peer-to-peer (P2P) risk mitigation, VASP registration and licensing, guidance on the “travel rule,” and information sharing amongst VASPs.
ECONOMY

