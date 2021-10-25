CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal rejects reports that it was in talks to buy Pinterest Inc

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal confirmed it wasn't in pursuit of acquiring Pinterest for over $40 billion. Ark Invest's Maximilian Friedrich comments on the PayPal-Pinterest acquisition. Shares of the digital payments giant are up more than 4.0% on Monday morning. Shares of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) fell more than 15% on Monday after...

Related
information-age.com

PayPal buying Pinterest could “disrupt the e-commerce world”

Following a reported $45 billion bid from PayPal to buy Pinterest, Shopware UK lead Justin Biddle has said that completion of a deal could "disrupt the e-commerce world" It was reported by Reuters last night that global Fintech Paypal offered to buy digital pinboard site Pinterest for $45 billion, which if agreed to would be the largest ever acquisition of a social media company, surpassing Microsoft‘s $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016.
aithority.com

PayPal Buying Pinterest: How a Fintech Company Benefits from Buying a Social Media Martech Company

The PayPal-Pinterest deal is expected to be the biggest technology-related acquisition in the modern era. Fintech is riding an all-time high with the kind of innovations and investments acquired in 2021, despite second wave COVID-19 striking down major business opportunities. Modern e-commerce trends suggest that the global economy is converging around technologies that relate to Digital Marketing and Sales (Martech and Salestech), Advertising (Adtech), Retail (Retail Tech), and Financial Services (Fintech). The global Fintech market is witnessing a massive rebound in 2021, and PayPal is taking the opportunity by marching forward with a speculative deal that would make it a leading martech player as well. Yes, sources state PayPal is in talks to buy Pinterest, a leading social media marketing that allows users to pin creative visual content in the form of images on its app. This has become the biggest news of the fintech market in 2021 since Plaid managed to avoid Visa’s attempt to acquire it last year.
invezz.com

Is PayPal stock a buy as shares slide amid fears Pinterest deal is in jeopardy?

PayPal shares on Thursday plunged more than 5% amid reports Pinterest deal may be in jeopardy. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the online payments giant was exploring a deal of about $45 billion. However, sources told WSJ that PayPal shareholders were not keen on the deal. On Thursday, PayPal Holdings Inc....
tech.co

Sources Claim PayPal in Multibillion Dollar Takeover Talks with Pinterest

There have been recent reports that PayPal has intentions to purchase social media site Pinterest for $45 billion, theoretically making it one of the largest social media acquisitions in history, shattering Facebook's acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 for $22 billion. While this acquisition has yet to officially confirmed, the fact...
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
invezz.com

Amazon disappoints in Q3: could this be a momentary lapse?

Amazon's earnings and revenue missed Wall Street estimates in Q3. Ed Lee and Tom Forte discussed Amazon's results on CNBC's "Closing Bell". Shares of the tech giant are down nearly 5.0% in after-hours trading. Shares of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell about 5.0% in extended trading on Thursday after the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
invezz.com

Ark Invest buys invests $80M in Robinhood as stocks take an 11% dip

Robinhood shares have been on a dip this week following a 78% decline in the company’s revenues. However, Ark Invest has taken advantage of the dip and invested $80M in the company shares. Robinhood shares have declined by around 11% this week. Robinhood shares recently took a major dive after...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Zendesk stock prediction as it agrees to buy SurveyMonkey owner Momentive

Zendesk shares on Friday nosedived 18% after agreeing to buy Momentive. The company is acquiring the SurveyMonkey owner in stock for approximately $28 per share. Zendesk’s Q3 earnings matched estimates on Thursday after markets closed. On Friday, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) shares plummeted more than 8% after agreeing to buy Momentive....
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

SHIB expands with vEmpire, new gaming protocol for collateralizing Metaverse assets

The protocol makes it easy for token holders to stake tokens and earn rewards in VEMP, dual return. Listing on ShibaSwap allows vEmpire’s growing community to provide liquidity on the platform. Stakers can earn financial rewards derived from profits across over five Metaverses. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD), the newest top 10...
MARKETS

