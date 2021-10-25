CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just THREE GAMES to save his job - against Tottenham, Atalanta and Man City - after 'devastating' 5-0 mauling by Liverpool, claims his former Man United team-mate Mark Bosnich

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Mark Bosnich believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could lose his job if Manchester United underperform in their next three games following the 'disaster' of Sunday's thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Solskjaer's position has come under increased scrutiny after a 5-0 defeat against their biggest rivals at Old Trafford.

United were poor throughout as Mohamed Salah hit a hat-trick, with goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota adding to the embarrassment for Solskjaer and his players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18jxng_0cbwTTES00
The future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's (centre) job 'depends on Man United's next three games', according to their former goalkeeper - and an ex-team-mate of Solskjaer - Mark Bosnich
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iwsb6_0cbwTTES00
United conceded five in the defeat to Liverpool including a Mohamed Salah (right) hat-trick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cx6i_0cbwTTES00
Bosnich played alongside Solskjaer at Manchester United between 1999 and 2001

Solskjaer said the defeat saw United hit 'rock bottom' but believes he is the right man to continue at the helm.

However, Bosnich, who played alongside Solskjaer at United between 1999 and 2001, feels the Norwegian could be on borrowed time if he cannot drum up a response from his players in the coming weeks.

'It was a disaster. There is no other word for it,' Bosnich told Sky Sports News.

'It was devastating. There was a time during the first half that it was ugly but I thought it was going to get to six, seven or eight.

'It is a very dark day, there is no doubt about it. He is an ex-team-mate and I want him to do well, but I don't think he had any other choice than to say that (he is still the right man).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMW24_0cbwTTES00
Solskjaer's side face Tottenham away, Atalanta and then Man City with his job on the line

'If this continues there is no other choice for the board - we don't know whether Manchester United have already approached people about the possibility of taking over.

'There are three tough games coming up - Tottenham away, Atalanta and then Manchester City before the international break.

'If they lose those three games, which right now is a massive possibility, I don't really see there being any other choice.'

Bosnich, who won the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2000, also suggested the current squad may no longer be behind Solskjaer.

'The bottom line is, you can talk about tactics and identity, but if the players aren't executing it, not doing the basic things and look as though they didn't want to play for the manager, all of the other things you can rule out,' he added.

'The question has to be asked: "what is going on?"

'There seems to be deeper problems than having an identity and a way of playing, it seems at the moment the players are looking for a way out.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man United are in the form that saw Mourinho sacked, while Van Gaal was axed hours after winning the FA Cup and Moyes lasted just 10 months... history shows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer NEEDS a good run to save his job

Manchester United have been in this situation before - many times, in fact. Their current torrid run of form looks set to force the board into making another dramatic change in the dugout, with pressure mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Resembling a man bereft of ideas to turn around this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes took charge and 'told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to CHANGE tactics and allow him to operate from a deeper role' with Man United losing 2-0 at half-time to Atalanta in the Champions League

Bruno Fernandes asked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make a tactical change at halftime as Manchester United found themselves trailing Atalanta by two goals on Wednesday. Goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral gave the Serie A side a shock 2-0 lead at Old Trafford, before the hosts mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, capped by Cristiano Ronaldo's winner nine minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United project is 'taking TOO LONG', insists Bastian Schweinsteiger... as former man hits out at lack of 'strategy and DNA' after Liverpool mauling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project at Manchester United is not delivering results quickly enough, according to the club's former midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. United added the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to their squad in the summer, but they currently sit seventh in the Premier League table with three defeats after their thrashing by Liverpool on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Mark Bosnich
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

'I prefer not to watch!': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he ignores Sky's MNF - and accuses Jamie Carragher of making jibes about his job in a bid to destabilise Man United days before they face Liverpool!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Jamie Carragher claiming Manchester United need a 'better manager' was an attempt to destabilise the club ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool this Sunday. Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher praised Solskjaer's work in charge, but believes that United will need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'A strange interview... A silly thing to say': Jamie Carragher warns Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his 'they know better' jibe at Man United fans was WRONG, and says he'll need them on-side to survive in his job

Jamie Carragher has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was 'silly' to take a swipe at Manchester United's fans after some jeered the team off at half-time before their thrilling comeback against Atalanta. Solskjaer said post-match that the fans 'know they're better than that' after what he described as 'grumbling' with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Phil Neville gives his backing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Man United's 'sickening' 5-0 loss to Liverpool as under-fire boss is given time to turn things around at Old Trafford

Phil Neville has backed his old team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around at Manchester United in the wake of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool. Solskjaer has been granted a stay of execution after fears he would be sacked in the wake of the humiliating result at Old Trafford.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Atalanta#Gunnar#Man United#Norwegian#Sky Sports News#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Angry Paul Pogba 'snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Man United dressing room' after Liverpool thrashing at Old Trafford 'despite apologising to team-mates' for his red card shortly after coming on as a sub

Paul Pogba snubbed under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being left out of the the club's starting line-up in their humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool, according to reports. The French midfielder did not start the derby clash after being dropped by United's Norwegian boss on Sunday and while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his Man United stars to 'fight' in a do-or-die rallying cry after they were humiliated by Liverpool, urging them to stick together, with him, while facing a 'battering'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned his players to brace themselves for a week of intense external pressure as he issued a heartfelt rallying cry to his disgraced Manchester United players following the embarrassing loss to Liverpool. In the aftermath of the 5-0 humiliation to their deadly rivals, sources claim United boss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
ClutchPoints

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fires back at Cristiano Ronaldo haters after Atalanta winner

Cristiano Ronaldo once again saved Man United at the death on Wednesday in a thrilling 3-2 Champions League victory over Atalanta. The Portuguese international went on a bit of a cold spell in front of goal which drew some criticism, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quickly came to Ronaldo’s defense after he completed the comeback for the Red Devils. Via Goal:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The pundits' verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future: Gary Neville backed his former team-mate for the season, Jamie Carragher said Manchester United 'need a better manager' while Micah Richards admits the Norwegian is 'out of his depth'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the toughest period of his Manchester United career so far as the calls for his sacking intensified following their humiliating 5-0 home defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Norwegian has faced pressure in the past, but nothing like this as his team were put to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops huge truth bomb about his future after Liverpool loss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left fans stunned with his heartfelt admission regarding his future as Manchester United manager. Prior to Manchester United’s humiliating 0-5 loss to Liverpool, pressure has already been mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as calls of his sacking as the club’s manager has already been a subject of various discussions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

MAN UNITED FAN VIEW: Even the most devout Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supporters are now struggling to argue his case... the man who wasn't qualified to begin with has reached his managerial ceiling

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager is hanging by a thread after their poor start to the season plunged to new depths on Sunday with the 5-0 defeat by Liverpool. There is no sign of progression under the Norwegian, despite an enormous outlay in the transfer market on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'holding the dressing room TOGETHER at Man United and urges team-mates not to down tools' as he gives rallying cry of support for under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the support of his highest-profile player in Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese superstar encouraging his team-mates to get behind the Norwegian. According to the Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is 'holding the dressing room together' at Old Trafford as the club continues to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Exiled Manchester United defender Eric Bailly 'demands assurances over his future and was ANGRY at being left out against Leicester' with captain Harry Maguire rushed back from injury to play

Eric Bailly is reportedly seeking assurances over his Manchester United future with the defender left 'angry' after being snubbed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Red Devils' defeat at Leicester City. United have kept just one clean sheet all season, with defensive chaos at the heart of last Sunday's 5-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'We were like a punch-drunk boxer!': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells his Manchester United players to take inspiration from TYSON FURY to turn their season around, after being too 'frantic' against Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared his Man United side's shocking first-half display against Liverpool to Tyson Fury being knocked down against Deontay Wilder. The United boss has been under immense pressure since the 5-0 defeat to their fierce rivals on Sunday, where they were 4-0 down at half-time. The Red...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy