Agenda Released for Macomb Committee of the Whole Meeting

By Sean Kernan
 7 days ago

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Citizens wishing to address the City Council on matters germane to the agenda of the meeting will be limited to Three (3) minutes and are asked to be brief and concise in making their remarks. Comments submitted by mail or email will not be read aloud but a...

The Suburban Times

The Lakewood City Council Nov. 1 Meeting Agenda

The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Nov. 1 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Turning off city committee meetings?

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis was recently homebound due to being just the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. While at home recovering he, of course, turned into public access Channel 4 and the City of Kankakee website to watch Kankakee City Council meetings, as well as its committee meetings.
KANKAKEE, IL
cambridgema.gov

Pedestrian Committee Meeting

Regular meeting of the Cambridge Pedestrian Committee. For more information on the Pedestrian Committee, see the official website. This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. Members of the public will be able to participate by computer or phone using Zoom webinar. To join this meeting via the internet, members...
warwickvalleyschools.com

Board Meeting Schedule, Agenda & Minutes

Warwick Valley Central School District Board of Education Meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend. The Board of Education typically holds meetings twice a month on the first and third Thursday of the month beginning at 7 p.m. Please check this webpage often, as meeting dates/times/locations are subject to change.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
KTLO

Baxter County personnel policy on meeting agenda Thursday

The Baxter County Quorum Court personnel committee will meet Thursday afternoon at 4:30. Two items of business are on the agenda, a deputy position and pay revision with the coroner’s office and the county’s personnel policy. The meeting will be held in the third floor conference room of the Baxter...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
WSPY NEWS

Plano Aldermen, Residents Clash Over Meeting Agendas

Plano Aldermen and two residents clashed Monday night over meeting agendas for the both the voting city council meeting and the committee of the whole meeting. The Plano City Council holds a voting meeting followed by a separate committee of the whole meeting where items are discussed but not voted on.
PLANO, IL
concord.ca.us

Committee Meeting to Discuss County Redistricting

The Policy Development & Internal Operations (PD&IO) committee of the Concord City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. to discuss Contra Costa County’s redistricting efforts, which includes draft maps that would potentially split Concord into two county electoral districts. PD&IO committee members, Mayor...
CONCORD, CA
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn postpones Committee of the Whole, City Council meeting due to election

The November Committee of the Whole meeting and the regular City Council meeting are being rescheduled to accommodate Election Day activities. The new date for the Committee of the Whole meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The new date for the regular City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Both meetings start at 7:30 p.m. and are in the Council Chambers at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.
DEARBORN, MI
dekalbtimes.com

City of Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council met Oct. 4

City of Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council met Oct. 4. 4. Land Cash Ordinance - Sandwich Park District & Sandwich Fire Protection Request. Attorney’s Report: Attorney Jess Harrill / Foster, Buick, Conklin & Lundgren Law Group. City Clerk’s Report: Denise Ii. Treasurer’s Report: Pete Dell. City Department’s Reports:. EMA...
SANDWICH, IL
Winona Daily News

Agenda 10-25-21 Regular Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021 TO FOLLOW THE ANNUAL MEETING MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC And virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 10/23/20 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time - Public comments may be provided in person or in writing to the District Office or by email to jkreuzer@desoto.k12.wi.us. Comments must be received by 3:30pm on 10/25/21 and include the individuals name and address. Each comment will be limited to 3 minutes in duration when read aloud. 6.0 COMMITTEE AND OTHER REPORTS 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 BUSINESS 7.1 School Board Representative - Oath of Office 7.2 Election of Clerk to Complete the 2021-22 Year 7.3 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.4 Approval of Minutes dated 9/20/21 and 9/29/21 7.5 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.6 Donations 7.7 Fund 80 7.8 Adopt 2021-2022 Annual Budget 7.9 Tax Levy Certification 7.10 Approval of the 2020-21 Audited Financial Statements 7.11 Policy First Readings - 7440 Facility Security - 7510 Use of District Facilities - 5511 Dress and Grooming 7.12 Start College Now Requests 7.13 Winter Sports Program Update 8.0 REPORTS 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 CORRESPONDENCE 10.0 ITEMS FOR THE NOVEMBER 15th BOARD MEETING 11.0 ADJOURNMENT As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 10/20 LAC88735 WNAXLP.
EDUCATION
illinoisnewsnow.com

Agenda for Tonight’s Kewanee School Board Meeting

II. CLOSED SESSION: * (C) (1) to consider the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the District and (C) (2) to consider collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees (C) (5) the purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body (C) (8) Security Procedures (C) (9) Student Disciplinary Cases (C) (11) Litigation * 5ILCS 120/2 Open Meetings The School Code of Illinois/2021.
EDUCATION
adcogov.org

Raymond Gonzales Resigns as Adams County Manager

Raymond Gonzales has resigned his position as Adams County Manager, effective Nov. 30, 2021. Gonzales has taken a position as President of Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation (MDEDC) and Executive Vice President of Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. He will remain with Adams County through November 2021 and will start his position with MDEDC Dec. 1, 2021.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Suburban Times

Health Board Nov. 3 Meeting Agenda

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Board of Health will hold its next meeting on Nov. 3 starting at 3 pm. The meeting will be remote. Click here to see the meeting agenda and attendance information.
TACOMA, WA

