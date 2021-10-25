Agenda Released for Macomb Committee of the Whole Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2021 TO FOLLOW THE ANNUAL MEETING MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC And virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 10/23/20 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time - Public comments may be provided in person or in writing to the District Office or by email to jkreuzer@desoto.k12.wi.us. Comments must be received by 3:30pm on 10/25/21 and include the individuals name and address. Each comment will be limited to 3 minutes in duration when read aloud. 6.0 COMMITTEE AND OTHER REPORTS 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 BUSINESS 7.1 School Board Representative - Oath of Office 7.2 Election of Clerk to Complete the 2021-22 Year 7.3 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.4 Approval of Minutes dated 9/20/21 and 9/29/21 7.5 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.6 Donations 7.7 Fund 80 7.8 Adopt 2021-2022 Annual Budget 7.9 Tax Levy Certification 7.10 Approval of the 2020-21 Audited Financial Statements 7.11 Policy First Readings - 7440 Facility Security - 7510 Use of District Facilities - 5511 Dress and Grooming 7.12 Start College Now Requests 7.13 Winter Sports Program Update 8.0 REPORTS 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 CORRESPONDENCE 10.0 ITEMS FOR THE NOVEMBER 15th BOARD MEETING 11.0 ADJOURNMENT As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 10/20 LAC88735 WNAXLP.

