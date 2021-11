While it’s highly unlikely that most of us will ever be required to skin game or gut a fish, there’s still plenty of cause to keep a knife on your person — even for the city-dwelling urbanite. After all, you never know when you’ll need a tool for breaking down boxes, cleaning up loose strands of clothing, or cutting food (and those are just a small fraction of the many potential uses). As is so often the case with everyday carry gear, then, it’s better to be overly prepared than it is to find yourself wanting a tool that you’re without. In other words, you may only need a knife in certain, occasional applications, but it’ll be of little help to you if it’s left sitting at home.

