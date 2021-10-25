CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BSC Participating in $9.2M European Commission Air Quality Project RI-URBANS

Oct. 25, 2021 — The European Commission funded project, RI-URBANS, has officially launched with the aim of providing advanced service tools from atmospheric research infrastructures to better assess air quality in Europe. RI-URBANS brings together eleven cities and twenty-eight partners across Europe in its objective of implementing advanced air quality monitoring...

IN THIS ARTICLE
