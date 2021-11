The funky indie pop stars Moonglow are out with their long-anticipated debut album today. Get ready to jump and grasp for the glowing orb in the night sky – the band brings a seasoned batch of twinkling, sexy, and ethereal grooves. The only single on here that they’ve previously dropped is the closer, “Eureka”, so if you think you’ve got Moonglow’s style down already think again – the band breaks out of any boxes they’d put up when they started into a stylistically unique fixture of many influences. With the instantly-recognizable romantic cries from vocalist Joe Humiston, playful saxophones and irresistible melodies, even the musicians won’t be able to help but trade moves as they play. Moonglow have been a band we’ve watched grow since they first appeared on the scene, and their self-titled record is a heaping helping of their extremely personable profile.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO