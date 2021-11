Jokic posted 27 points (13-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes in a 110-98 victory versus Phoenix on Wednesday. The Joker was up to his usual tricks in the opening game for both clubs, as he led all players with 27 points and 13 boards. Though his two dimes were well below last season's career-high 8.3 assists per game, Jokic's production helped Denver notch the victory against the reigning Western Conference Champions. Fresh off his first MVP campaign in 2020-21, the big man is off to a strong start in his bid to reinforce his place as the NBA's -- and fantasy's -- top player.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO