When you’re applying for a loan, lenders often do credit checks, some of which will affect your credit score. There are two types of credit checks you may encounter. A “soft inquiry” is a cursory credit check that lenders or credit card issuers can perform to review your credit. A “hard inquiry” is a more detailed look at your credit history. Hard inquiries are usually done by lenders and credit card companies once you submit an application with them. Let’s dive deeper into how soft and hard credit checks work so that you’ll know what to expect when applying for a loan or credit card.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO