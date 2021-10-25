CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Model known for her flawless complexion reveals the three 'holy grail' products she swears by for radiant skin all year round

By Alice Murphy
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

An Australian model known for her flawless complexion has revealed the beauty products responsible for her luminous skin.

Kate Wasley, 27, says she swears by a $265 La Mer moisturising cream and two face oils from prescription-based Perth brand, The Secret.

The blonde beauty, who has been featured in the likes of Sports Illustrated, told fans the $220 Day Brightening Elixir and $130 Serum have made the 'most dramatic difference' to her skin she has even seen.

'I'm under no obligation to say this - they're just really good!' she wrote on her Instagram story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNIG5_0cbwPc5H00
The 27-year-old blonde beauty (pictured) insisted she was under no obligation to promote the Perth-based skincare range, the products are 'just really good'

Developed by cosmetic doctors Clara Hurst and Deb Cohen-Jones, the pharmaceutical-grade range is made with powerful active ingredients that can cure almost any skin issue from acne to pigmentation.

The duo launched their prescription-only collection after seeing the benefits on their own skin first, eliminating the hassle of seeing a GP and being referred to a specialist.

The line is designed for all skin types and the women insist you don't need to have 'problem skin' to benefit from their ground-breaking products.

'You don't have to have bad skin, although we do treat a range of conditions. Only prescription skincare can give you the "secret glow", it's not possible without it,' Dr Hurst previously told Daily Mail Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFOJ7_0cbwPc5H00
Ms Wasley (pictured) has modelled for the likes of Sports Illustrated and has a reputation for her luminous complexion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05to97_0cbwPc5H00

Both doctors have been using prescription formula skincare for years, Dr Hurst to treat 'awful' acne, and Dr Cohen-Joes to treat pigmentation.

But they both admit it is more difficult to access than it should be - and many people are turned away because their doctors don't see 'bad skin' as a medical issue in need of attention.

This means many people cycle through GPs or are sent off to a dermatologist before they can get a prescription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glXzW_0cbwPc5H00
Michelle Saunders, who in her late twenties was advised by her GP that her pigmentation would never improve. She photographed a dramatic transformation to her complexion and stated that The Secret will now be her 'forever product'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0jGg_0cbwPc5H00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gq2JK_0cbwPc5H00
Hannah Pearson (pictured) saw improvements to her skin pigmentation in just eight weeks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0P3I_0cbwPc5H00

'We are different to most doctors because we see bad skin as a condition which needs to be treated - because we know how much it can effect self confidence and even lead to anxiety and depression,' Dr Deb said.

Aside from making getting the formula easier to get - the women have also made the process of applying it less complicated.

'We wanted to simplify skincare, for lazy people like us, we don't have time for four steps, we have kids, businesses and friends to look after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJ8xU_0cbwPc5H00
Dr Deb Cohen-Jones and Dr Clara Hurst last year launched The Secret, making prescription-only skincare accessible to women across Australia without seeing a GP

'We don't want to be spending an hour every morning and night on our skincare,' Dr Clara said.

And it is cheaper than other brands, which are prescribed by a specialist and often shipped from overseas.

Dr Hurst said the range she used to prescribe cost $1,200 for a three-month cycle, where as The Secret will set you back just $500 for six months.

Because the ingredients are prescription only customers still face a consultation process, but they can do it all online.

'There is a questionnaire so we can choose the correct product for you and make any necessary changes so it is perfect for you,' Dr Cohen-Jones said.

'Each bottle is handmade for a specific client.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N2Xm_0cbwPc5H00
Deidrea Bailey (pictured) suffered from unmanageable breakouts and after three months of using The Secret, her skin is in the 'healthiest state it's ever been'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMenZ_0cbwPc5H00
The doctors, pictured with their daughters, say 'bad skin' should be treated like other medical conditions because it has a huge impact on mental health

Patients have shared incredible transformations showing the huge reduction in pigmentation and acne just weeks after they started using the products.

Each customer's skin looks significantly brighter in the 'after' photos, while many also boast a huge reduction in pigmentation and other 'obvious issues'.

'We don't just mask conditions, we don't cover dryness with oils, we treat the conditions and encourage healthy skin to grow, which is the big difference between medical grade skin care and over-the-counter products,' Dr Hurst said.

The business launched in 2020 and has grown organically from social media and through tow women's contacts.

The women now have more than 3000 regular customers and ship their products, which are made in Australia, around the world. Each week more than 100 people order their products in a bid to start or continue with their skincare journey.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best hand creams for soothing dry skin

As we head into the colder months of the year, our skin often bears the brunt.From dryness to chapped lips, chilly and windy weather can leave it feeling dry, dehydrated and in need of a moisture boost.Come autumn, we’re looking to hand creams to treat an often neglected part of the body. Packed with skin-softening, soothing ingredients, we’ve been putting a number of tubes and bottles to the test to find the nourishing formulas your skin will thank you for.From handbag essentials to bottles worth keeping by your sink, we’ve tried a range of deliciously scented and fragrance-free options that...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Conditions#Skin Types#Radiant#Australian#La Mer#Secret#Sports Illustrated#Daily Mail Australia
Who What Wear

Model Sanne Vloet Shares Her Energizing and Productive Morning Routine

What's the first thing you do when you get out of bed in the morning? A well-rounded morning routine sets the tone for the day and gets you prepped—both mentally and physically—before you dive into a packed schedule filled with emails, chores, happy hours, workouts, and more. Our series Morning Person profiles those who have mastered the art of the morning routine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grazia

Every Product In Caroline Hirons’ Brand New Hall Of Fame Skin Kits Revealed

Caroline Hirons needs little introduction. A globally qualified aesthetician, her career as the nation’s straight-talking skincare expert has seen her accumulate over 655,000 loyal followers on Instagram, 257,000 subscribers on YouTube and 100,600 members in her ‘Skincare Freaks’ group on Facebook (whom she refers to affectionately as ‘The Freaks’). Then there’s her book. Skincare: The Ultimate No-Nonsense Guide hit the shelves last year - the brand new edition is now available to pre-order here - and fast became the best-selling skincare title of all time. And now, well, brace yourselves for another round of Caroline mania. This week sees the launch of her most exciting offering to date and that's saying something. Meet the Hall of Fame Kits. The brand new Kits feature some of Caroline's most beloved skincare products to date and Grazia can finally exclusively reveal their contents:
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Byrdie

Five Busy Moms Reveal the Skincare Products They Swear By

As a mom, I can attest: Mothers handle a lot. Not to say that fathers do not. However, I can personally relate to the feeling of being pulled in several different directions, wanting to be there for everyone in your life, and having very little time for yourself. When everyone...
SKIN CARE
scoopcharlotte.com

How to Create Radiant, Glowing Skin for Winter 2021

If you’re anything like us, you’re beyond ready for the cooler weather and festive holiday activities ~ but how to make sure your skin is ready for the change of season?. Toccare Day Spa is here to help and guide you on your journey to radiant, glowing skin. Charlotte’s premier green beauty boutique and day spa, Toccare offers facials, massages, and waxing services to meet all of your needs during this holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

11 best body scrubs for smooth and radiant skin

If the skin on your body is dry, flaky, blemished or bumpy in texture, it’s time you introduced a body scrub into your regime.Much like the complexion, the key to smooth and radiant skin on the body is exfoliation. “Our body naturally sheds dead skin cells every 30 days, but this cycle slows down with age, so regularly exfoliating is important to keep it looking healthy,” says Yuni Yunikamiyani, senior therapist at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.“Aside from clearing away dead, dull skin, exfoliating unblocks pores which help prevent body breakouts, it boosts circulation, which can reduce the...
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

This Vitamin C Serum Will Make Your Skin More Radiant Than Ever

There are a few top players in the vitamin C game that us editors always have on rotation, and Sonage C Shield Smart Serum ($48) is one of them. Formulated with a revolutionary technology that leaves skin looking radiant in just a few uses, this groundbreaking vanity staple does everything we want (and more!) in a vitamin C, and this Friday you have the chance to get it for free.
SKIN CARE
E! News

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain Due to "Binge Eating" in I Am Jazz First Look

Watch: Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Eating Disorder & Weight Gain. Jazz Jennings is letting fans in on her ongoing health journey with the new season of I Am Jazz. TLC released the first look at the unscripted series' forthcoming seventh season on Monday, Nov. 1, including footage of the 21-year-old reality star candidly discussing her recent struggles with binge eating. At the start of the promo, Jazz recalled her life's ups and downs since her acceptance to Harvard University.
NBA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy