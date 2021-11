Lil Wayne shares four children with former partners. Here’s everything to know about the rapper’s kids. Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., 39, is a proud dad to four children. The rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur has one daughter and three sons: Reginae, 22, Dwayne, 13, Kameron, 12, and Neal, 11. The Grammy winner has four children with four different women, but before you cast any judgment, let it be known that the rapper is undeterred by the criticisms, once declaring that they are “not a concern of mine.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO