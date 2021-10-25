Experts share knowledge

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTime and motivation for education and training is scarce. Our research shows that repeating, teaching and training in your own environment increases safety on board. React Academy offers the ideal solution for this: The React Trainer Tool. This tablet with...

Jambar

California painter shares her knowledge with YSU students

Sarah Awad, a painter from California, presented an informal lecture at the department of visual and dramatic arts Tuesday, Oct. 19. The topic of the lecture was female nudity as a dialogue in an early 20th-century art style, called Fauvism. She presents the topic with the support of her own experience and artwork.
CALIFORNIA STATE
martechseries.com

Diem Launches New Social Knowledge Platform to Do Away With Performative Sharing

Diem, a new social media alternative, launches to create digital social spaces for women & non-binary folks to connect on common interest points, addressing the negative experiences they commonly encounter on incumbent social networks. Diem’s technology centers community connections and authentic knowledge sharing, moving away from the orchestrated, performative content that we’re conditioned to engage with on social media and in the direction of an equitable, personal experience where knowledge is the ultimate form of social currency.
INTERNET
mauinow.com

Expert Speaker to Share Volunteer Management Strategies for Maui Nonprofits

The Maui Department of Housing and Human Concerns Volunteer Center is hosting a free two-day Virtual Volunteer Leader Training Seminar via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 9 and 10, 2021 led by Internationally renowned speaker Tobi Johnson will speak about community building and keeping connections with off-site or remote work volunteers.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
kusi.com

Fitness Expert Clark Bartram shares his experience with contracting COVID

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fitness Expert Clark Bartram joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss getting healthy and what he has learned from getting COVID-19. While many doctors are emphasizing vaccination status, Bartram instead emphasized overall health. But are you living a healthy lifestyle? Bartram asked. Go outside and take a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ValleyCentral

Experts share the impact RGV residents have on the environment

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV School of Earth, Environmental, and Marine Sciences Associate Professor, Dr. Jude Benavides told ValleyCentral that there are three ways in which pollution is spread across the Rio Grande Valley: air, land, and water. The RGV is at the downstream end of the Rio Grande River which allows for a […]
WESLACO, TX
WUHF

Expert shares advice for navigating orthodontic care

October is National Orthodontic Health Month. Karyn Palmer from Wilson Dental joined us on Good Day Rochester with advice for parents on navigating orthodontic care for their kids. She explained when kids should start seeing an orthodontist, what problems to look out for, and how to find affordable care.
ROCHESTER, NY
ptonline.com

More Knowledge ... at a Mouse Click

Get to know the Knowledge Centers on Plastics Technology’s website. It’s been a long time since I talked to you about an exclusive feature on the Plastics Technology website (ptonline.com). We call them Knowledge Centers, which are, in essence, websites within our website, or “microsites,” where technical content on a very specific subject is compiled in an easy-to-navigate way. When we rolled out this feature more than 10 years ago, we had five of them. Now there are 11.
INDUSTRY
kpcw.org

Health experts share Halloween recommendations

COVID-19 has not died down in Utah since the state experienced a spike in cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant that swept across the country in early September. With the holiday season fast approaching and Halloween only one week away, health experts warn of another spike in cases.
PARK CITY, UT
Village Voice

Successful Cannabis Expert ELFLACO Shares His Journey to Success

Born and raised in Milan, ELFLACO has become one of the most popular personalities in the European cannabis industry. ELFLACO began his adventures into the world of cannabis in Barcelona, where he was doing small jobs at social clubs. Social clubs have become more prevalent in Spain, as many cannabis users want to be involved in cultivation and distribution. Working at these cannabis social clubs helped him learn most of the industry happenings. ELFLACO quickly grasped what was going on in the sector and was soon working as a street promoter.
ECONOMY
Fox40

Money expert shares holiday budget hacks

Do you plan on making up for a lost year of time with your loved ones with more holiday gifts?. Money expert Ashley Feinstein Gerstley joined Mae to share holiday budget hacks for your family.
PERSONAL FINANCE
foodmatters.com

One Expert Shares Her Top 3 Gut-Healing Recipes

Getting to the bottom of gut health doesn’t have to be hard work. There are easy, nourishing foods that I love to use (and mentioned in my recent masterclass with James here) to bring the gut back into balance. The gut is responsible for so, so, so much in the body, and it’s really important that we nourish it as such. That’s why I have decided to share my three favorite gut-healing recipes so you can start to restore your microbiome.
RECIPES
Sourcing Journal

How Pandemic Precautions Are Shaping Product Development

Traditionally, product development was a collaborative, in-person experience filled with international travel and meetings. But as Covid-19 spread around the globe, simply hopping on a plane to visit a mill or design office became more complex, requiring companies to adapt and adopt virtual processes. Although vaccinations have ushered in some return to normalcy, there are still constraints preventing product teams and their suppliers from interacting as they did before, explained Concept III managing partner Chris Parkes during a recent conversation with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. Office capacity limits mean that not every team member is in the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Researchers Are Figuring Out Why Some People Can 'Hear' The Voices of The Dead

Scientists have identified the traits that may make a person more likely to claim they hear the voices of the dead. According to research published earlier this year, a predisposition to high levels of absorption in tasks, unusual auditory experiences in childhood, and a high susceptibility to auditory hallucinations all occur more strongly in self-described clairaudient mediums than the general population. The finding could help us to better understand the upsetting auditory hallucinations that accompany mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, the researchers say. The Spiritualist experiences of clairvoyance and clairaudience – the experience of seeing or hearing something in the absence of an...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Company With The Best Work-Life Balance During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic scrambled the American workplace. Working from home became a rule rather than an exception at most companies. The Census Household Pulse Survey, which tracked the activity of individuals and households during the pandemic has a question about “working onsite at a workplace”. In the District of Columbia, only 51% of people said […]
RETAIL
republic-online.com

Knowledge at Noon programs to resume

The Master Food Volunteers from K-State Research and Extension’s Marais des Cygnes District are excited to announce that Knowledge at Noon programs will resume beginning next month. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, each month the Master Food Volunteer group planned an informative nutrition program called Knowledge at Noon. This program...
PAOLA, KS

