Some Texas law firms are offering signing bonuses as high as $500K to lateral associates

GROWTH SPURT - In life, patience is a virtue. In the legal industry talent war, patience is for suckers. As Law.com’s Dylan Jackson reports, consultants are portending a flurry of law firm mergers in 2022, especially among larger firms, as the tight lateral market shows no signs of abating and the elite pull further away from the rest of the pack. In fact, many firms are currently in merger talks, consultants told Jackson. Lisa Smith, principal at legal consulting firm Fairfax Associates, said many of the mergers in the works are at larger firms with between 200 and 600 attorneys, where leaders feel as if their businesses are undersized compared to the top law firms and are looking for a quick way to level up. “It’s hard to grow substantially when you’re growing organically. It takes longer, is more difficult, and is more expensive,” Smith said.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO