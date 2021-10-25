CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Texas law firms are offering signing bonuses as high as $500K to lateral associates

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demand for legal talent in Texas is so strong that some law firms are paying signing bonuses as high as $500,000 to hire the most experienced associates from other firms. The Texas Lawbook has coverage in an article published by the Houston Chronicle. The Texas Lawbook interviewed leaders...

