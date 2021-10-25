CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Generate

By Ben Geman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article🎶 XTC's album "Skylarking" turns 35 this week and their pop craftsmanship is evident on today's intro tune... This is shaping up as a critical week for climate policy in the U.S. and worldwide, Ben writes. Driving the news: Democrats are in the final stages of trying to craft...

Axios

Axios Future

Send feedback, tips and unfinished symphonies (see item No. 6) to bryan.walsh@axios.com. Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,588 words or about 6 minutes. 1 big thing: How AI is rising up the ranks of the military. From programs that can process a vast amount of data for intelligence gathering to the...
Axios

Axios Closer

It's over: No longer can Federal Reserve officials own — or actively trade — individual stocks or bonds, Axios' Ivana Saric and I report. Also new: Policymakers and senior staff are limited to investments like mutual funds. They have to get permission to buy or sell anything and they "generally" must give 45 days' notice.
Axios

Axios Sneak Peek

1 big thing: First look - Rahm's Republican defender. One of Donald Trump's staunchest allies, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), will speak out publicly tomorrow in support of one of President Biden's targeted ambassadorial nominees — former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Alayna Treene report. Why it matters:...
Axios

Axios China

Send suggested topics and feedback my way. Email me at bethany@axios.com, or just hit reply. 1 big thing: Unheeded warnings hurt Chinese Canadians. For years Canadian officials prioritized trade with China and ignored warnings from Chinese Canadians that the Chinese government presented a serious political and moral challenge, a Canadian journalist argues in a new book.
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
Person
Joe Manchin
Axios

Axios What's Next

As the mellifluously named COP26 climate summit proceeds in Glasgow, Scotland, this week, Jennifer A. Kingson reports on cities like Phoenix and Miami hiring "chief heat officers." Last week, we asked What's Next readers to tell us what items you're having trouble finding at your local stores — some responses,...
Axios

Axios Latino

¡Muy buen martes! Today we discuss euthanasia, homeownership, misconceptions and omega-3 deficiency. 📆 Axios’ Stef Knight will speak with Sen. Menendez and leaders of the Welcome.US group tomorrow about immigration reform. Register here. Send us any feedback (quejas, sugerencias, chismes) by replying to this email. Sign up here if you...
Axios

Axios World

The Biden administration is rethinking the U.S. approach to sanctions after four years of Donald Trump imposing and escalating them. Experts worry overuse of sanctions will ultimately weaken the tool as countries and businesses find new workarounds. It also emphasized that sanctions must be tied to specific policy objectives and...
Axios

Kerry's climate diplomacy at stake

John Kerry has made one special ask of world leaders since he became President Biden's climate envoy in January: help me consign coal to history. As the UN climate summit convenes in Glasgow, Scotland, all signs suggest they won't deliver. Driving the news: The COP26 summit is a proving ground...
SlashGear

NASA study warns farmers must quickly adapt to climate change

Humanity only has around a decade at most before climate change has a major impact on crops in many parts of the world’s “breadbasket regions,” according to a new study from NASA, Columbia University’s The Earth Institute, and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. The researchers say farmers need to speed up the rate at which they adapt to these climate changes to avoid huge crop losses.
Axios

Axios Markets

📈 Stat of the day: Bad news for oatmeal and oat milk lovers ... Oat futures have surged 76% since July, to all-time highs. Expect the smallest oat crop on record this year, with hot and dry weather in the midwest to blame, the WSJ writes. 🚨 Heads up: Join...
Axios

Axios Media Trends

1 big thing: Kathryn and James Murdoch's next media investment. James and Kathryn Murdoch are nearing a deal to make a multi-million dollar investment to support the formation of a new climate reporting hub at the Associated Press, two sources familiar with the deal tell Axios. Why it matters: The...
Axios

Axios Login

One final reminder to join Axios' Sara Kehaulani Goo and me today at 12:30pm ET for a virtual event examining the current inequities within hiring practices, product development and machine learning in the tech industry today. Guests include Girls Who Code CEO Tarika Barrett and TechEquity Collaborative co-founder and CEO...
