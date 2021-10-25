CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Garner, 49, cuts a casual figure as she steps out for gelato with daughter Seraphina, 12, in LA

By Ella Hodson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Jennifer Garner cut a casual figure as she stepped out for gelato with her daughter Seraphina in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 49-year-old actress opted for cropped skinny jeans and a blue and white tie dye T-shirt as she walked along the Brentwood street.

She kept the Californian sun at bay by wearing black square sunglasses while her brunette locks sat neatly on her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNNQz_0cbwNZAi00
Relaxed: Jennifer Garner, 49, cut a casual figure in blue jeans and a long sleeved T-shirt as she stepped out for gelato with her daughter Seraphina in Los Angeles on Thursday

Seraphina, meanwhile, looked very quirky in a green bucket hat, checkered shirt and wide leg trousers which she paired with eye catching yellow trainers.

The tween is the daughter of Jennifer and her ex Ben Affleck, who is now dating on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

The pair seemed to be enjoying their tasty treats as they both held ice cream pots in their hands while Jennifer also held a face mask between her fingers.

Jennifer was no doubt in the affluent neigbourhood to visit the construction site of her new home which has been under construction for the good part of the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfuQu_0cbwNZAi00
Mother-daughter duo: Seraphina looked very quirky in a green bucket hat, checkered shirt and wide leg trousers which she paired with eye catching yellow trainers

Despite the upcoming move, Jennifer has been spending more time in New York City - where her on-again boyfriend John Miller lives.

The pair are reported to be 'serious' and planning for a 'long-term future.'

Us Weekly reported that since she and John, 43, first rekindled on a May trip to NYC, things are growing more 'serious.'

'Jen and John are serious. They are totally set on a long-term future together. They've taken their time to get this committed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BfKpe_0cbwNZAi00
Parenthood: The tween is the daughter of Jennifer and her ex Ben Affleck, who is now dating on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. They also share daughters Violet, 15 and son Samuel, nine; Jennifer and Ben pictured in 2012

The pair were first linked in 2018 but split up in August 2020, though neither ever commented on their relationship status or confirmed they were an item at the time.

Of giving love another shot a source said that both were 'in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce.'

The insider continued to say that friends of the couple think an engagement could but just around the corner but that they're being 'quite old-fashioned and respectful until that happens.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5Xwv_0cbwNZAi00
Giving it a shot: Despite the upcoming move to Brentwood in LA, Jennifer has been spending more time in New York City - where her on-again boyfriend John Miller lives; pictured John Miller 

Comments / 0

