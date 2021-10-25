CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu asks for patience and the expectations of fans to be reined in as she adjusts to her new-found fame... with the US Open champion ready for action in Romania amid her ongoing search for a new coach

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Emma Raducanu resumes the shiny new phase of her career on Tuesday afternoon, asking that the world keeps in check its expectations of her.

She will step out in front of deserted stands to play Polona Hercog at the Transylvania Open, the Covid curfew in this city making it different in every sense to her post-US Open appearance at Indian Wells.

Raducanu's plea was endorsed by former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, a late bloomer by comparison who has gone on to become Romania's most celebrated sports star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABrSk_0cbwNWWX00
US Open champion Emma Raducanu has asked the tennis world to rein in expectations of her

'I kind of went from zero to the top of the game, so it's obviously going to take some time to adjust,' said Raducanu.

'I feel like everyone should just be a little patient with me. I am going to find my tennis, I just need a little bit of time. But I am really enjoying it.'

Halep, one of her idols growing up, served a four-year apprenticeship on the WTA Tour before breaking through at 22 when she made the French Open final.

An unknown at 18, she can only imagine herself walking in Raducanu's shoes. 'Even if she is so young I think she still feels the pressure, it's normal, everybody does,' said the 30-year-old Romanian.

'You guys should enjoy the way she is. She is super nice and we are waiting for her to grow up a little bit in this level because she just jumped.

'She did something great and probably will need some time to see how it is every week to be there. Then she will become much stronger.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJzv1_0cbwNWWX00
The Brit stunned the sporting world when she won the Flushing Meadows title in September

After that likely process of adjustment Halep believes a glittering path lies ahead.

'She already achieved a Grand Slam title and she is able to achieve everything,' added Halep.

'Easily she can make the top 10 because she is already close. She has a bright future and, for sure, she will be one of the best players in the world.'

Halep is right to preach caution and it remains true that Raducanu has missed out on key development steps compared to other surprise winners of majors.

The next year is sure to involve the British No 1 having to fill in some of the blanks. When Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon at 17, for example, she was seeded 13th and had reached the last eight in Paris.

More recently, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu had six months previously won the title at Indian Wells.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MLcyd_0cbwNWWX00
Raducanu cut ties with ex-Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson after her historic US Open win and is still on the hunt for a new coach 

Perhaps the closest comparison is with Poland's Iga Swiatek, 20, who took Roland Garros by storm last year from a ranking of 54.

Yet that was her seventh appearance at a major and she had reached the fourth round in the 2019 French Open. She began 2020 by making the last 16 of the Australian Open.

It may be an interesting pointer for Raducanu that in Swiatek's follow-up season her match record is 33-12. The highlights have been winning the Italian Open and Adelaide International and solid showings at the Slams as she settles into her level, ranked 11.

Hercog, 30, is a kind-looking draw at an event where crowds are banned due to Covid cases. The Slovenian is best remembered by UK audiences for her part in a thrilling third round at Wimbledon two years ago which saw her edged out by a 15-year-old Coco Gauff.

Ranked 124, she has had a poor second half to the season and not beaten a top-100 player since Roland Garros.

Tennis World Usa

Ons Jabeur shares advice to Emma Raducanu on coaching search

World No. 8 Ons Jabeur couldn't be happier to have Issam Jellali as her coach as she appeared to suggest to Emma Raducanu that having a big name doesn't guarantee you success. US Open champion Raducanu's decision to fire her coach Andrew Richardson after winning it all at Flushing Meadows so she could a more experienced coach drew lots of attention, Jabeur is not coached by a big name coach but she became the first Arab player ever to break into the top-10 and she is now close to becoming the first Arab to play at the WTA Finals.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu announced as Dior's new ambassador

British tennis star Emma Raducanu has been announced as a new ambassador for Dior. Raducanu, 18, captured her maiden Grand Slam title at this past US Open and she has quickly become one of the most attractive athletes for the world's most prestigious brands. “It felt heavenly!” Raducanu tells Vogue...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu returns to her roots to play in Romania for the first time in her career... but will have to play behind closed doors due to surge in COVID cases

Emma Raducanu received a warm welcome on Saturday when she walked out on court for the first time in the land of her father’s birth. Yet she did so again without a coach in attendance, as the man with whom she has been having trial sessions, Spaniard Esteban Carril, has not made the journey to the Transylvanian Open.
TENNIS
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Maria Sharapova
firstsportz.com

“REVEALED”: This is where Emma Raducanu has kept her US Open Trophy

Emma Raducanu has become a superstar of the game. The young Brit took the world by storm when she ended up winning the 2021 US Open in an emphatic style. After all, winning a Grand Slam title without dropping a single set after battling through the qualifiers is not something we see every day.
TENNIS
newschain

Emma Raducanu secures first victory since becoming US Open champion

Emma Raducanu won for the first time since her stunning US Open success as she made it through the first round of the Transylvanian Open. Raducanu, with her Romanian father in her box, is playing what must feel like a home tournament in Cluj, even though it is behind closed doors, and she will have enjoyed herself after coming from behind to beat Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.
TENNIS
#Us Open#Covid#Indian#The Wta Tour#Romanian
newschain

Emma Raducanu ends her wait for a win on the WTA Tour

Emma Raducanu was happy to reflect on a “huge” win after she tasted victory for the first time since her stunning US Open success at the Transylvanian Open. Raducanu, with her Romanian father in her box, is playing what must feel like a home tournament in Cluj, even though it is behind closed doors, and she will have enjoyed herself after coming from behind to beat Polona Hercog 4-6 7-5 6-1.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu new testimonial of Dior and Tiffany

Emma Raducanu, after winning the US Open 2021, is experiencing all the success that she then comes after winning such an important event. Emma, ​​young and very beautiful, is also conquering the most famous brands and houses across the world, as also happened to Naomi Osaka. The first important collaboration...
BEAUTY & FASHION
go955.com

Tennis-Raducanu’s search for new coach continues

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said on Sunday she is “optimistic” about finding a new coach before the Australian Open starts in January and will be relying on her own instincts at next week’s Transylvania Open in Romania. Raducanu, who stunned the sporting world when she won the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Making dad proud: Emma Raducanu pays tribute to her Romanian father with victory message in his native language after her first win since US Open at the Transylvanian Open

Emma Raducanu unleashed her Romanian half to tell the locals she loves them after picking up her first win since her US Open title at the Transylvanian Open. Before charming an almost empty stadium by speaking in Romanian she defeated experienced Slovenian Polona Hercog 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to make the second round, in which she will face Ana Bogdan.
TENNIS
KEYT

Raducanu beats Hercog in Romania for 1st win since US Open

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania (AP) — Emma Raducanu has rallied to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the Transylvania Open for her first win since her stunning run to the U.S. Open title more than six weeks ago. It was also the teenager’s first victory on the WTA Tour. The 18-year-old Raducanu became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament. Less than two weeks later, she split from her coach, Andrew Richardson. She had only played in Indian Wells since, falling in the opening round. Varvara Gracheva of Russia outlasted Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to set up a match against either top-seeded Simona Halep or Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania.
TENNIS
Telegraph

Emma Raducanu calls for 'patience' as she aims to 'move on' from US Open fairytale

Emma Raducanu has called for "patience", as she aims to "move on" from her US Open triumph and establish herself on the women's tour. Six weeks on from her fairytale in New York, Raducanu is still adjusting to life as one of the most recognisable faces in British sport. Though she has already racked up a number of lucrative endorsement deals with major fashion brands, walked red carpets on two continents and mingled with royalty, on the court she insists she has much left to learn.
TENNIS
People

Emma Raducanu Asks for Patience as She Rises in Women's Tennis Circuit: 'I Am Learning a lot'

Tennis superstar Emma Raducanu is asking for patience as she continues her climb to the top of the women's tennis circuit. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old 2021 U.S. Open women's singles title holder defeated Polona Hercog at the Transylvania Open, but a day earlier she told reporters in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, that she was cognizant of her quick rise and asked the public for some grace, per The Guardian and Yahoo! Sports.
TENNIS
Telegraph

'They have adopted her': New local hero Emma Raducanu reclaimed by Romania

Simona Halep is in no doubt as to how Romania feels about Emma Raducanu. "The people here are proud of what she has done," says the country's two-time Grand Slam champion. "They have adopted her, let's say." As a woman who had 20,000 people celebrate her homecoming at Bucharest's National...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

