I am sitting at my desk looking at an email from a journal. The paper is fine, they say, but can we just do an extra experiment? In my early days as a principal investigator (PI), such requests brought on a sense of dread as it would often require months of research and coordination with collaborators. Why? Well, I work at a small research university in southern Thailand, and like much of the developing world, we are constantly trying to meet the demands of a system that we are often excluded from. We see this in editorial boards, key policy forums and the research that is highlighted by websites and chemistry magazines. When I first realised this I was outraged, but the truth is sadder; the research powerhouses of the world are simply unaware of the challenges we face.

