Several weeks into a freshman year at a now-defunct Catholic school on the East Coast, a shy, introspective teen with oversized glasses and the blue shirt, blue tie, and blue slacks that passed for a school uniform, finally ventured the nerve to ask his history teacher why he had a worn-out, dog-eared book precariously sitting on the corner of his desk. Since I was the first to ask, I was the first to read Dune, Frank Herbert’s 1965 seminal science-fiction classic. It was a test of sorts by my teacher. He wanted to winnow out not just the bright kids from the not-bright kids, but also the curious from the incurious in his classroom. This was presumably in the hope of cultivating that curiosity beyond reading the first book in a science-fiction series he considered a personal favorite.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 10 DAYS AGO