Bulls vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

The Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are one of two 3-0 teams to start the regular season (Charlotte). Chicago beat Detroit on Saturday for the second time in the first three games. The Raptors are coming off a loss on Saturday to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bulls will be without guard Coby White, who is rehabbing his shoulder. The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, who is coming back from shoulder surgery, and Yuta Watanabe, with an injured calf.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBCS Chicago, League Pass, listen on 670 The Score, TUDN 1200 AM

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors