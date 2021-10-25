CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls vs. Raptors: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPytW_0cbwJHO200
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are one of two 3-0 teams to start the regular season (Charlotte). Chicago beat Detroit on Saturday for the second time in the first three games. The Raptors are coming off a loss on Saturday to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bulls will be without guard Coby White, who is rehabbing his shoulder. The Raptors will be without Pascal Siakam, who is coming back from shoulder surgery, and Yuta Watanabe, with an injured calf.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS Chicago, League Pass, listen on 670 The Score, TUDN 1200 AM

Probable starting lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Lonzo Ball
  • Zach LaVine
  • DeMar DeRozan
  • Patrick Williams
  • Nikola Vucevic

Toronto Raptors

  • Fred VanVleet
  • Gary Trent Jr.
  • OG Anunoby
  • Scottie Barnes
  • Precious Achiuwa

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Pascal Siakam
CBS Sports

Raptors vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This matchup looks like it will end up very different from the tight two-point margin of the Washington Wizards' win over the Toronto Raptors in their previous head-to-head May. Three quarters in and the Wizards' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Toronto 81-59 three quarters in.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Dallas Mavericks#Nbcs Chicago#League Pass#Nikola Vucevic
NBA

What channel is Raptors vs. Mavericks on? Game preview, injury report

The Raptors rebounded from a disappointing loss to blow out the Celtics for their first win of the season. They will now travel back to Toronto to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on the second half of a back-to-back. The Toronto Raptors have a quick turnaround after their...
NBA
The Independent

DeMar DeRozan stars as Chicago Bulls hand Utah Jazz first loss of the season

A 32-point effort from DeMar DeRozan helped the high-flying Chicago Bulls hand the Utah Jazz their first loss of the year with a 107-99 win.After an expectedly tight first half, the Bulls made their move late in the third quarter with an 18-5 run.Utah responded with a late run of their own to cut the deficit to four, but ultimately fell short.Zach LaVine added 26 points to DeRozan’s season-high performance, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30.DeMar's midrange game is LETHAL.32 points | 13-for-22 shooting | 6 rebs pic.twitter.com/VfAhNmH4eA— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 31, 2021Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes posted...
NBA
Blog a Bull

Bulls vs. Raptors game preview and open thread: going for 4-0

Sure, the Bulls haven’t played anybody worth a dang in their first 3 games. But they have won all three of those games pretty comfortably and that’s without a truly immaculate performance in any of them. There is something to be said for that. Bad teams can get wins all the time in the NBA, and it’s notable that the Bulls haven’t been tripped up yet like the Knicks (lost to Magic) or Hawks (lost to Cavs).
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls

A 1-2 start for the Raptors feels about normal for a team still finding its way in the early part of the season. At any rate, if you could pick a win to feel good about out of the first three games, it’s against the stupid Boston Celtics — without a shadow of a doubt. (Or maybe that’s just me.)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
raptorsrepublic.com

Nothin’ But Positives – Raptors vs. Bulls – October 25th

Oh man. There are going to be a lot of feelings in this one. We already have your pre-game, your post-game, and your quick reactions for every game, but by popular demand (a few people on Twitter) I am bringing my quarterly positives right here in long-form. Rather than try to sum them up in 240 characters or less, I can now expand on what I liked each quarter of the game. If you’re familiar with this format, you’ll know what to expect. If you aren’t, just know that if there is a baby wearing noise-canceling headphones, it counts as a positive and it’s going on the list.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) play against the New York Knicks (2-2) at Madison Square Garden. Toronto Raptors 113, New York Knicks 104 (Final) After dud against Raptors, Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau have different interpretations of what went wrong for the All-Star after the first quarter nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 PM.
NBA
AllRaptors

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Knicks

The Toronto Raptors (4-3) heading to New York for a Monday night matchup against the Eastern Conference-leading Knicks (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as doubtful with a right thumb sprain that he suffered late in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. It'll force a full lineup shuffle for Toronto who just beginning to find a solid rotation.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

The Chicago Bulls (6-1) play against the Boston Celtics (5-5) at TD Garden. Chicago Bulls 128, Boston Celtics 114 (Final) Marcus Smart comments tonight probably aren’t gonna sit well with Tatum & Jaylen. Probably would have been better to talk to them & not in media. Bottom line: This team...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy