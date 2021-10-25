Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are starting the season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their first three games, including the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Miles Bridges is coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts as the Hornets are proving to be a lot better than what they showed in the preseason.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier missed Sunday’s game against the Nets, so consider him questionable for Monday night’s game.

On Sunday, the Celtics were missing Jaylen Brown with a knee injury and Romeo Langford with left calf tightness, so consider both questionable for Monday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: Bally Sports SE, League Pass, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Terry Rozier

Gordon Hayward

Miles Bridges

Mason Plumlee

Boston Celtics