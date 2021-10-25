CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Celtics: Lineups, injuries, and broadcast info for Monday

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmYti_0cbwIclO00
Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Hornets are starting the season as one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their first three games, including the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Miles Bridges is coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts as the Hornets are proving to be a lot better than what they showed in the preseason.

For the Hornets, Terry Rozier missed Sunday’s game against the Nets, so consider him questionable for Monday night’s game.

On Sunday, the Celtics were missing Jaylen Brown with a knee injury and Romeo Langford with left calf tightness, so consider both questionable for Monday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports SE, League Pass, listen on WFNZ 610 AM – 102.5 FM

Probable starting lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • LaMelo Ball
  • Terry Rozier
  • Gordon Hayward
  • Miles Bridges
  • Mason Plumlee

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford
  • Robert Williams

Comments / 0

Related
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks vs. Celtics – Wednesday Lineups, Injuries, Odds, Broadcast Info

New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Atlantic Division, Julius Randle, National Basketball Association, Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, MSG Network. New York Knicks basketball is finally here. The orange and blue kick things off against a familiar foe — the Boston Celtics. These Atlantic Division rivals are both looking to build off of last year’s playoff appearances.
NBA
Yardbarker

Injury Report: Brown, Celtics, Beal, Wizards, Sixers, Hornets, Zion

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown will start for their season opener against the Knicks tonight after testing positive for COVID-19 over a week ago, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. However, Brown said he’s questionable for tonight, as he feels there’s a concern for injury after being...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Romeo Langford
Person
Miles Bridges
Person
Gordon Hayward
CBS Sports

Cavaliers vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be playing at home Friday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Cleveland and Charlotte will really light up the scoreboard.
NBA
chatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets player grades from Monday’s overtime loss to Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets are undefeated no more after starting the season 3-0. The Hornets were outlasted by the Boston Celtics in overtime on Monday, 140-129. As the Celtics jumped out to a lead halfway through overtime, the Hornets began to press and force shots, showing some youth against a battle-tested team in Boston.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Celtics will be without two rotation pieces for Monday's matchup with the Hornets

On Monday night in Charlotte, the Celtics will look to pick up their second straight shorthanded win as a pair of rotational pieces are out for Boston. Starting with the good news, the Celtics will have Jaylen Brown back after he missed Sunday’s win over Houston with left patellar tendinopathy. With the second night of a back-to-back likely factoring into the equation, they will be without Romeo Langford and Al Horford on Monday.
NBA
chatsports.com

Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Boston Celtics (1-2) play against the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) at Spectrum Center. Boston Celtics 25, Charlotte Hornets 33 (Q1 01:52) Watch today’s cast for BOS/CHA live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux pic.twitter.com/wz3csDbUFC – 7:30 PM. Brian Robb @BrianTRobb.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Bally Sports Se#League Pass#Mason Plumlee Boston
clnsmedia.com

Reaction to Celtics OT Win vs Hornets

The Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 140-129 in overtime on Monday night. Boston improved to 2-2 and will return home to TD Garden to play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.
NBA
Yardbarker

Hornets Fall in Overtime to Celtics

CHARLOTTE, NC - For the first time this season, the Charlotte Hornets no longer have a zero in the loss column. It was yet another very entertaining night in the Spectrum Center but the Hornets fell to the Celtics in overtime, 140-129. The Hornets fell in love with the three-ball...
NBA
ABC6.com

Celtics Outlast Hornets In OT Monday To Earn Win For Second Straight Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points including an emphatic dunk in overtime and the Boston Celtics handed the Charlotte Hornets their first loss of the season Monday night 140-129. Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime, and Robert Williams added 12 points and 16 rebounds in a game that featured 28 lead changes. Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 25 points on seven 3-pointers and nine assists for Charlotte before fouling out in overtime. Kelly Oubre added 19 points for the Hornets, who were seeking their first 4-0 start as a franchise.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart almost didn’t play Monday vs. Hornets, then ‘he won that game for us’

It was a day-long process of grinding through some ailments, and right before tipoff, Marcus Smart warned the Celtics brass: “Just be ready if I can’t go.”. Smart said he felt awful in the morning with a migraine coupled with body aches. His body felt weak, he said, and he threw up once he woke up. The team wanted to put him as questionable for the game, but Smart said he wanted to monitor his condition as he started to feel better throughout the day.
NBA
numberfire.com

Marcus Smart (illness) not listed on Celtics' Monday injury report

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Smart sat out Saturday's contest due to a non-COVID illness, but as the team gets ready for Monday's contest, the combo guard is not listed on the injury report. While things can change, that would seem to indicate that Smart will be ready to take the court after a one-game absence. Should he play as expected, that would likely send Dennis Schroder back to a role off the bench.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors (5-3) play against the New York Knicks (2-2) at Madison Square Garden. Toronto Raptors 113, New York Knicks 104 (Final) After dud against Raptors, Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau have different interpretations of what went wrong for the All-Star after the first quarter nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:42 PM.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hornets vs. Cavaliers: 6 prop bets for Monday's game

After taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night, the Charlotte Hornets (5-2) will play the second half of a back-to-back on Monday, hosting Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are 3-4 to start the year, but have scored wins against the Clippers, Nuggets and...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy