CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Does Coinbase Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?

By Manisha Chatterjee
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Among other contributing factors, crypto economy-based financial technology company Coinbase’s (COIN) shares have soared in price over the past few months on bitcoin’s price advance. But can the stock continue to gain even in the face of an ongoing investigation into the company? Read on to learn more.

Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN ), which is a San Francisco-based concern, provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto sector. The company made its stock market debut on April 14, 2021, at a nearly $100 billion valuation . On the first day of trading, its shares soared in price to hit their 52-week high of $429.54, due partly to investor optimism because Cathie Wood bought approximately  $245.90 million of its shares.

The stock has gained 24.4% in price over the past month to close Friday’s trading session at $300.84. However, it is currently trading 30% below its 52-week high.

This month, COIN became the custody partner of Facebook, Inc.’s ( FB ) new digital wallet, Novi. It also announced Coinbase NFT on October 12, a peer-to-peer marketplace that is expected to make minting, purchasing, showcasing, and discovering NFTs easier than ever. In addition, bitcoin's sky-high prices have helped COIN gain. However, the company’s director, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III, sold  87,649 shares . In addition, this month, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest completed the sale of 98,427 shares of COIN. Investigations into the company are also ongoing on alleged violations of securities laws. So, its near-term prospects look uncertain.

Click here to check out our Cryptocurrency Industry Report for 2021

Here’s what could influence COIN’s performance in the coming months:

Impressive Financials

COIN’s total revenue came in at $2.23 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $186.38 million in the year-ago period. The company’s monthly transacting users (MTU) increased 486.7% year-over-year to 8.80 million. Its trading volume increased 1,550% year-over-year from the same period last year to $462 billion. While its net income was $1.61 billion, up 4,918.8% year-over-year, its adjusted EBITDA increased 1,785.2% year-over-year to $1.15 billion.

Ongoing Investigation

Several law firms have launched an investigation into  COIN on alleged violations of  federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. It is alleged that the company made false or misleading statements or excluded at the time of offering that it required a sizable cash injection and that its platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions. So, this action has the potential to harm the company.

Stretched Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, COIN’s 23.09x is 96.7% higher than the 11.74x industry average. Likewise, the stock’s 8.50x and 17.35x respective EV/S and EV/EBITDA are higher than the 3.27x and 12.50x industry averages. Moreover, its P/S of 8.85x is 154.9% higher than the 3.47x industry average.

POWR Ratings Don’t Indicate Enough Upside

COIN has an overall C rating, which equates to a Neutral in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. COIN has a B grade for Quality, which is in sync with its 100% trailing-12-month gross profit margin, which is higher than the 63.72% industry average.

However, the stock has a D grade for Value, which is consistent with its higher-than-industry valuation ratios. In addition, COIN has an F grade for Stability.

COIN is ranked #48 out of 160 stocks in the Software – Application industry. In addition to the POWR Rating grades I’ve just highlighted, we’ve also rated the stock for Growth, Sentiment, and Momentum. Get all the COIN ratings here .

Click here to check out our Software Industry Report for 2021

Bottom Line

COIN reported impressive second-quarter financials. However, analysts expect its revenue and EPS to decline 8.6% and 50.3%, respectively, year-over-year to $6.47 billion and $6.32 in its fiscal year 2022. So, the stock looks significantly overvalued at its current price level, and we think it could be wise to wait for a pullback before adding the stock to one’s portfolio.

How Does Coinbase (COIN) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While COIN has an overall POWR Rating of C, one  might want to consider investing in Software-Application stocks with an A (Strong Buy) rating, such as Commvault Systems, Inc. ( CVLT ), Open Text Corporation ( OTEX ), and National Instruments Corporation ( NATI ).

Click here to check out our Cryptocurrency Industry Report for 2021

COIN shares were trading at $311.78 per share on Monday morning, up $10.94 (+3.64%). Year-to-date, COIN has declined -5.03%, versus a 22.54% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U71RI_0cbwHfRm00

Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst.

More...

The post Does Coinbase Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio? appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

It’s Time To Start Buying High-Yield Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) caught the market’s attention when it released Q3 results. While results were mostly in-line with the market’s expectations details within the report including the guidance point to growing momentum. The company has been working hard over the past few years to effect a turnaround that has the company on track for revenue growth, earnings growth, and dividend growth for patient investors. Until then, there is the 4.0% dividend yield, deep value, and rapidly improving balance sheet for investors to savor.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Text Corporation#Coinbase Global#Coin#Facebook Inc#Coinbase Nft#Ark Invest
investing.com

Is This the Most Reliable 6% Dividend Stock on the Market?

Income-seeking investors face a unique challenge. High-yield dividend stocks are too risky to bet on. Meanwhile, reliable and robust dividend stocks have been overbought, which means they offer barely any yield. Rarely does a company balance both yield and risk perfectly. However, some asset classes can achieve high returns without...
STOCKS
wmleader.com

Put some crypto in your portfolio but ‘handle it with care’

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are volatile and have been viewed as risky by skeptics within Wall Street ranks and veteran investors. And yet, more are warming up to the notion of crypto as part of a diversified portfolio, given what’s being viewed as its technological staying power. Amy Arnott, a portfolio strategist for Morningstar, says cryptocurrencies can be a part of a diversified portfolio.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Manufacturing activities are expected to increase with continuing progress on the vaccination front and the reopening of the economy. Thus, we think it could be wise to buy the dip in the following fundamentally sound manufacturing stocks: Timken Company (TKR), Hillenbrand (HI), Johnson Electric (JEHLY), and Vishay Precision Group (VPG). Let’s discuss these names.
STOCKS
investing.com

Two Fundamentally Strong Stocks to Add in Your Portfolio

After marching forward for two days, the benchmark equity indices lost the shin. The BSE Sensex declined 0.34% on October 27 and ended at 61,143.33. NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.31% and settled at 18,210.92. Weak global cues drove the indices downward. Buying in sectors like FMCG, pharma, IT failed to hold selling in sectors such as financials, media, metal, and auto. Out of the 50 Nifty stocks, 23 stocks went uphill while the remaining 27 went downhill. Although markets appear overvalued, there are some stocks that offer a good bet in the short to medium term. We have picked up two such stocks that have a solid potential to grow in the medium term.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Doesn't Belong in Your Retirement Portfolio

The right mix of investments is crucial to building a secure retirement. Some cryptocurrencies are too high risk to be good retirement investments. Shiba Inu is likely one of them. If you've been on social media or read any financial news lately, you've probably heard of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB). This...
STOCKS
investing.com

Pfizer Stock Is Ready To Be Added To Your Portfolio

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)'s stock may have finally put in a bottom in the post-pandemic sell-off. At time of writing, the Company was awaiting feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its COVID-19 vaccine for children as well as booster shots for adults. Both of these catalysts would bolster top and bottom-line growth if approved, adding a second life to shares that initially rallied on its initial COVID-19 vaccine approval and distribution.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Best Mattress Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

The continuing expansion of healthcare facilities and growing residential demand for personalized and advanced mattresses are driving the mattress industry’s growth. So, we think prominent players in this space, Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX), Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR), Culp (CULP), could deliver solid returns in the coming months. Read on.The increasing construction of residential complexes, continuing expansion of healthcare facilities, rising disposable income, and change in consumer preferences are fueling the growth of the mattress market. The global mattress market is expected to reach $17.48 billion by 2025, registering an 8% CAGR.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Could Cryptocurrency Be Sneaking Into Your ESG Portfolio?

Crypto asset investing has the attention of many retail investors and continues to grow in popularity and appeal, particularly with the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETFs last week. Institutional investors are much slower to consider investing in the space, and so far, the volatility and ESG risks associated with a market that is increasingly driven by emissions concerns and sustainability practices have proven barriers to investment.
MARKETS
Herald & Review

3 Resilient Stocks to Help Solidify Your Portfolio

Between the stock market sitting near all-time highs, valuations looking stretched by historic measures, and risks that the Federal Reserve may start tightening monetary policy, you have good reason to worry. If a frothy market and uncertain policy have you concerned, now might be a great time to add some ballast to your portfolio to help you manage the ups and downs that may be headed our way.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Alternative ETF Strategies to Bolster Your Income Portfolio

In a lower-for-longer yield environment, exchange traded fund investors can turn to non-traditional sources of income to bolster their fixed income portfolios. In the recent webcast, Income for a Better Outcome: Where to Invest in Non-Traditional Income, Jay D. Hatfield, CIO & portfolio manager at InfraCap Capital Advisors; George Goudelias, head of leveraged finance & senior portfolio manager at Seix Investment Advisors; and James Jessup, product manager at Virtus Investment Partners, highlighted four ETF strategies off the beaten path to allow income-minded investors to diversify beyond a traditional portfolio mix.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy