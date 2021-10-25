CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Joe Biden: "Fuck"

By Eugene Volokh
 7 days ago

Behind closed doors, the former Catholic school boy is quite profane, according to several current and former aides. "When he gets going he definitely gets going," said one White House official....

Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
Judge Jeanine reveals who she believes is running the White House

Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
Democrats don’t want to admit why Biden is failing

The RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight presidential approval trackers both say the same thing: President Joe Biden has never been more unpopular with voters than he is right now, and he is growing more unpopular every day. Asked to explain why Biden is so unpopular on Meet the Press today, Democratic pollster...
‘No problem!’ Joe Biden Laughs at Reporter Suggestion He Get Bernie and Manchin Together to ‘Hash it Out’ at White House

President Joe Biden had a good laugh and a snappy quip when a reporter suggested inviting Senators Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders to the White House for a hashing-out session. The president spoke to reporters briefly after he arrived on the South Lawn Friday evening, and he was repeatedly asked about the state of the negotiations on his Build Back Better agenda.
Some Republicans Want To Impeach Joe Biden

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene recently filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden for alleged abuse of power in the US House of Representatives. The President is accused of exploiting his role by allowing his son, Hunter, to profit from global influence in business dealings, per documents filed by Rep. Greene.
Olivia Rodrigo: Joe Biden 'gave me a shoehorn'

Olivia Rodrigo came away from her White House visit with some presidential gifts — including one she found a bit strange. The pop star visited the White House in July to help the Biden administration urge young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she explained that President Biden "gave me a few gifts" while she was there. One of them was the pair of sunglasses the Sour singer was photographed wearing with Biden in the Oval Office.
Can Joe Biden Bridge the Sanders-Manchin Divide?

It has been three weeks since Nancy Pelosi’s original deadline for a House infrastructure vote, and Democrats have yet to strike a deal. Progressives oppose moving forward with the Senate bill without guarantees on the more ambitious social infrastructure package, and that legislation is still too costly for conservatives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin has made his demands clearer more recently—progress!—but they’ve only made an agreement more uncertain: To satisfy Manchin, supposing he refused to budge from his current terms, Joe Biden would have to say goodbye to some of the most important provisions of his domestic agenda, from assisting working families to spurring the transition to renewable energy. That wouldn’t only piss off fellow Democrats, but would mean giving up what may be the party’s last, best chance to address the climate crisis and other era-defining issues.
US VP Harris still searching for her role

The first woman and first person of color to become US vice president, Kamala Harris made history on November 3, 2020. But a year later, she is still trying to figure out what part to play in a role that is by definition thankless. President Joe Biden, by teaming up with the 57-year-old former California senator, sent a clear message to an electoral base eager for more diverse representation in power. But with his choice, the 78-year-old Biden -- who had served as second-in-command to Barack Obama during the first Black president's two terms -- has also turned the spotlight full-force onto Harris. A serial trailblazer, she was the first woman and first Black person to become California's attorney general. She was also the first senator of South Asian descent.
Joe Biden needed Frank Porter Graham

Could the legendary president of the University of North Carolina, Frank Porter Graham, have helped ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICO Playbook: Why Joe Biden already won

BIDEN GETS IT DONE, DESPITE HIMSELF — To say Thursday was a roller coaster for President JOE BIDEN’s agenda wouldn’t do justice to how truly head-spinning the day was. The White House releases a Build Back Better (BBB) deal backed by MANCHINEMA (now they’re getting somewhere) — only to watch BERNIE SANDERS balk (never mind). The president delays his trip to Europe to rally House Democrats behind his plan — then whiffs, somehow neglecting to deliver the tough love message Democratic leaders wanted him to so they could pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) this week.
Manchin blows up Biden's Build Back Better

Even in Glasgow, Scotland, Joe Biden cannot escape his woes. Joe Manchin, the linchpin of the 50-50 deadlocked Senate, blew up the president's plans to pass both the "hard" infrastructure bill awaiting a House vote and the newly introduced reconciliation bill. While Biden struggles to stay awake at the COP26 climate conference, the West Virginia Democrat said in certain terms he's won't even consider the reconciliation bill without a CBO score.
