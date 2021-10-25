Joe Biden: "Fuck"

It has been three weeks since Nancy Pelosi’s original deadline for a House infrastructure vote, and Democrats have yet to strike a deal. Progressives oppose moving forward with the Senate bill without guarantees on the more ambitious social infrastructure package, and that legislation is still too costly for conservatives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin has made his demands clearer more recently—progress!—but they’ve only made an agreement more uncertain: To satisfy Manchin, supposing he refused to budge from his current terms, Joe Biden would have to say goodbye to some of the most important provisions of his domestic agenda, from assisting working families to spurring the transition to renewable energy. That wouldn’t only piss off fellow Democrats, but would mean giving up what may be the party’s last, best chance to address the climate crisis and other era-defining issues.

