If you don't know what the Hyundai Creta is, we don't blame you. It's a crossover similar in size to the Hyundai Venue and it was designed for so-called emerging markets like India and South Africa, despite the fact that it was named after the small Greek island of Crete. The point is that this car has been around since 2015, and although it has been refreshed and restyled to good effect a couple of times, it's now time for the little SUV to become more like its premium brethren. To that end, Hyundai has now revealed design sketches of the crossover, which will be launched in places like Indonesia very soon.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO