After launching the new iPhone 13 series last month, Apple has now announced the all-new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16. Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Air last year with its custom M1 silicon. Now, it’s time for the elder sibling — the MacBook Pro 16 — to transition from Intel to Apple’s ARM-based chipset. Along with the update to the 16-inch model, Apple has also announced a brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro. This move is similar to how the brand replaced the MacBook Pro 15 with a new 16-inch variant a couple of years back. The new MacBook Pro 14 comes with Apple’s latest M1 Pro and M1 Max chip and brings back some legacy ports from the 2015 MacBook Pro models.

