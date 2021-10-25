Maryland thief abandons stolen car after discovering two children in back seat

Dozens of people were wounded in Halloween weekend mass shootings nationwide, with at least 12 people killed on Saturday and Sunday, statistics show. The 12 victims died as a result of mass shootings in Florida, California, Kentucky, Texas, Colorado and Illinois on Saturday and Sunday, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). Fifty-two more were wounded, but survived, bringing the total number to 64 people injured in mass shootings on Saturday and Sunday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO