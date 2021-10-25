CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland thief abandons stolen car after discovering two children in back seat

By Peter Aitken
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA thief who stole a car at a Maryland gas station abandoned the car after discovering two children in the back seat. The...

Chicago-area Halloween party shooting victims identified

Two people who died in a shooting at a Halloween party in a Chicago suburb early Sunday have been identified, according to the county coroner's office. Holly Matthews and Jonathan Ceballos, both 22, were shot and killed just after midnight at the party in Joliet, which about 45 miles southwest of Chicago, the Will County Coroner’s office confirmed to Fox News.
Halloween weekend violence: At least 64 wounded in mass shootings, 12 killed nationwide, statistics show

Dozens of people were wounded in Halloween weekend mass shootings nationwide, with at least 12 people killed on Saturday and Sunday, statistics show. The 12 victims died as a result of mass shootings in Florida, California, Kentucky, Texas, Colorado and Illinois on Saturday and Sunday, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA). Fifty-two more were wounded, but survived, bringing the total number to 64 people injured in mass shootings on Saturday and Sunday.
