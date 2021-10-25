Charlamagne Tha God coming to late night with new show

Late-night TV fans went without The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. So what should audiences expect to see tonight on CBS?. As is typically the case, fans weren’t too thrilled to see another week of Late Show reruns. Some questioned Stephen Colbert’s schedule while others called for guest hosts. If nothing else, the outcry indicates Colbert’s prominent status in late-night TV.
H.E.R. hits The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “For Anyone”. While making a stop in New York for her ongoing tour, H.E.R. served as the musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (Oct. 20). On a dimmed-lit stage surrounded by red lights, Academy and Grammy...
Mastodon have announced that they will be performing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on November 23rd to celebrate the release of their new album. That new record, entitled "Hushed And Grim," was released today (October 29th) digitally, on CD and vinyl and is the group's very first double album release.
Even though Charlamagne Tha God was at Advertising Week to promote his new Comedy Central show “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” the co-host of Premiere Networks “The Breakfast Club,” and media entrepreneur, had plenty to say about radio and podcasting. In an interview taped as he was...
Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
Channing Tatum has shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s recent Netflix comedy special, The Closer.Chappelle had been widely criticised for remarks made about transgender people in the special, including the declaration that he was “team Terf” [trans-exclusionary radical feminist].On Instagram, Tatum shared a clip from Chappelle’s 2019 speech at Washington, DC’s Kennedy Center, when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, which Tatum said had “healed” him.“I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment,” wrote the Magic Mike star. “I understand and hate that he has hurt...
“Millionaire Matchmaker” alum Trevor Jones has died at the age of 34. Earlier this month, Jones died unexpectedly of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, his friends revealed on his GoFundMe page. According to MayoClinic.com, vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome “can cause the walls of your blood vessels, intestines or uterus to rupture.”. The page...
There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
Willow Smith kicked off her 21st birthday with an epic Halloween party in a costume that made fans lose it. The Whip My Hair crooner looked beyond stunning as she transformed into Brad Pitt’s Fight Club character Tyler Durden for the fete, giving the look a high-fashion twist we won’t soon forget.
The actress -- who is the latest celebrity to take on the "Hot Ones" challenge -- drank ranch dressing at one point. Mila Kunis called out her husband Ashton Kutcher's "lies" while appearing on the latest episode of "Hot Ones." During the interview, which was posted on Thursday, the actress...
GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […]
Armorer On Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety
Tom Selleck has been keeping television fans entertained as the beloved Frank Reagen on police procedural Blue Bloods for over a decade now. He has appeared in every single episode of the show since it began airing back in 2010. However, many viewers have been left wondering if he has any plans to leave the series following a string of rumours. So, could Frank be getting ready to retire as NYPD police commissioner? Find out everything you need to know about Tom's future on the show here…
Jennifer Lopez starred in the 1995 action-comedy flick “Money Train” alongside Hollywood actors Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. In the movie, Lopez’s character falls in love with Wesley’s Officer John Robinson. However, Lopez says Snipes’ conduct was less than flattering in a resurfaced interview with Movieline. “He was a big...
The Talk cohosts — including Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila — got into the holiday spirit and were all smiles as they showed off their fabulous Halloween costumes. Despite everything appearing peachy keen on TV, OK! recently learned behind-the-scenes there is tension between the...
