The US dollar was in full retreat overnight as the ECB did not do enough to dampen hiking expectations at its overnight policy meeting. That led to a powerful rally by EUR/USD which spilt over into the other G-7s and the wider currency space despite US yields rising across the curve once again. The dollar index fell by 0.53% to 93.36 before edging higher to 93.39 in moribund Asian trading. The dollar index has smashed through support at 93.50 which becomes resistance and could well target 93.00 if sentiment remains the same when Europe arrives this afternoon.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO