Every day, Raju gets on his bicycle and unwillingly pedals the world a tiny bit closer to climate catastrophe.Every day, he straps half a dozen sacks of coal pilfered from mines — up to 200 kilograms, or 440 pounds — to the reinforced metal frame of his bike. Driving mostly at night to avoid the police and the heat, he transports the coal 16 kilometers (10 miles) to traders who pay him $2. Thousands of others do the same.This has been Raju’s life since he arrived in Dhanbad, an eastern Indian city in Jharkhand state in 2016; annual floods...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 18 HOURS AGO