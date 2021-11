ATLANTA -- Astros reliever Kendall Graveman walked to the batter's box in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series, blithely unaware of the significance of what was about to take place. Equally unaware, Braves pitcher Drew Smyly looked down at Graveman from the mound. History doesn't just announce itself, after all, and in this case that was fortuitous; otherwise these two men, now tethered for posterity, would surely have been paralyzed by the enormity of the moment.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO