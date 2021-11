Everyone agrees that the worst thing about dogs is that they don’t live long enough. But these easy, common-sense tips can help extend the time we have with our canine pals. What’s your perfect dog? Like a spouse, a dog is a partner who will be with you for a long time, for better or for worse, so pick one you can live with. Divorce between humans is devastating, but a canine-human mismatch can have deadly consequences for the dog. If you are honest with yourself upfront, you’ll find someone to make your heart sing every second you are together.

