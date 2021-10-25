CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU's Northern Ireland proposals don't go far enough, UK's Frost says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgRUh_0cbw7Inm00
Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost leaves the UK Mission to the EU, in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday that the European Union's proposals to solve the problem of trade involving Northern Ireland did not go far enough and significant gaps remained between the two sides.

The two sides are in negotiations to find a common solution to issues with the part of a Brexit deal that governs trade between Britain, British province Northern Ireland, and EU member Ireland.

Earlier this month, the European Union presented proposals to fix those issues.

"The problem with them is that they don't go far enough. I'm not sure they would quite deliver the kind of ambitious, free ... trade between Britain and Northern Ireland we would want to see," Frost told a parliamentary committee.

"It (the discussion between the two sides) has been quite constructive so far but the gaps between us remain significant," he said.

Goods moving between Britain and Northern Ireland currently face customs checks, as part of a deal to avoid contentious border checks between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic which could upset peace in the region.

Britain and the EU disagree over how to implement customs and safety checks, which fall especially heavily on meat, dairy and medical products. Britain also objects to the role played by the EU's supreme court in policing the deal.

Britain has threatened to take unilateral action if a negotiated solution cannot be found, but Frost said he would give the current round of talks a chance to succeed.

"We all see this as an issue for the autumn, to be settled one way or the other," he said. "We will try everything, and we are trying everything, and exploring every avenue."

He declined to give further details on how or when Britain would use so-called Article 16 provisions in the deal to take unilateral action.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain told France on Monday that it must back down within 48 hours in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. France says Britain has refused to grant its fishermen...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Boris Johnson claims the Roman Empire fell due to ‘uncontrolled immigration’ - and historians aren’t happy

Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK and US in talks to remove ‘damaging’ steel tariffs

The UK and US are in talks to remove “damaging tariffs” from British steel exports, the International Trade Secretary has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan is understood to have met several times with US trade representative Katherine Tai in a bid to find a solution that lifts tariffs on steel and aluminium produced on both sides of the Atlantic.The Cabinet minister’s comments come after the US Department of Commerce said it was “consulting closely on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminium” with Britain.We welcome the Biden Administration’s willingness to work with us to address trade issues relating to steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK-France fish spat deepens despite Macron-Johnson meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met privately on Sunday to try to resolve an escalating dispute over fishing in the English Channel — but afterward the two countries appeared farther apart than ever and gave starkly differing versions of the meeting's outcome.The post-Brexit spat over the granting of licenses to fish in Britain's coastal waters threatens to escalate within days into a damaging French blockade of British boats.After the 30-minute meeting between Macron and Johnson on the fringes of a Group of 20 summit in Rome a French top official said both leaders...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
The Guardian

EU riding roughshod over Northern Ireland trade, says Brexit minister

Relations between the EU and the UK risk further deterioration after the Brexit minister accused Brussels of behaving “without regard to the huge political, economic and identity sensitivities” in Northern Ireland. David Frost said the bloc had “destroyed cross-community consent” with an “overly strict” enforcement of the arrangements hammered out...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: UK-EU row over Northern Ireland escalates

The UK and EU's disagreement over how to handle post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland has escalated. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said he was "increasingly concerned" the UK was embarking on "a path of confrontation". His British negotiating counterpart, Lord Frost, has accused Brussels of behaving "without regard" to the...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit news – live: UK rejects France’s claim fishing row over as Paris set to impose sanctions in 48 hours

The UK has rejected French claims of a deal to try to end their fishing dispute, leaving Paris on course to launch restrictive measures against British fishing boats operating in the Channel in just 48 hours.While France claimed Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson had agreed to work on “practical measures” to resolve the dispute, No 10 insisted that was wrong and it is up to France to back down.“We stand ready to respond should they proceed to breaking the Brexit agreement,” Mr Johnson’s spokesman told reporters at the G20 summit in Rome, adding the UK’s position had not changed...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British#The European Union
Reuters

Pound slips as growth worries complicate BoE rate decision

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The pound slipped on Monday, touching its lowest in more than two weeks versus the dollar, pressured by uncertainty over the Bank of England’s policy stance and an escalating post-Brexit spat with France over fish. Robust German and U.S. inflation last week caused an aggressive...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly. Here are the key questions and answers.What has happened?The “red list” of countries from which hotel quarantine is mandatory for UK arrivals has been cut to zero from 4am on 1 November.It is the latest change in a swathe of new regulations, mainly about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” which have come into effect over the past four weeks.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Britain tells France: you have 48 hours before we sue you over Brexit fishing threats

The Foreign Secretary has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw threats against Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences.The Anglo-French relationship was heading for Brexit meltdown on the first day of the UN COP26 climate summit – which the UK is hosting and supposed to be focusing on.But Liz Truss took to the airwaves first thing on Monday to blast "completely unreasonable threats" to the fishing industry and threatened to sue France under the terms of the Brexit deal."They need to withdraw those threats, or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Ryanair may drop London listing as trading volumes drop post-Brexit

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Monday it is considering delisting from the London Stock Exchange due to a fall in trading volumes this year after British shareholders’ voting rights were restricted post-Brexit. Ryanair announced in 2020 that UK nationals, like all other non-EU nationals, would from January 2021 no...
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK threatens to trigger EU dispute tool over French fishing row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson complained to EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday that French threats over fishing were "completely unjustified" as a British minister said London was "actively considering" invoking a Brexit dispute tool for the first time. For her part, Von Der Leyen tweeted that the European Commission was "intensively engaging for finding solutions" on both the fishing spat and another linked row with Brussels over their divorce pact's implementation in Northern Ireland. The simmering feud over fish has already seen a British trawler detained in a French port and Paris' ambassador in London summoned to the Foreign Office for the type of dressing down usually reserved for hostile states not allies. During talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson "raised his concerns about the rhetoric from the French government in recent days over the issue of fishing licences," his office said.
U.K.
AFP

UK threatens more checks on EU fishing boats in deepening row

Britain on Friday warned it may implement new checks on European Union fishing boats if France carries out its threats of retaliatory measures in a deepening row over post-Brexit access to waters.   France is incensed that Britain and the self-governing islands of Jersey and Guernsey, which depend on London for defence and foreign affairs, have not issued some French boats licences to fish in their waters post-Brexit.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit shift in trade away from EU ‘could double UK carbon emissions from shipping’

A post-Brexit shift in trade links away from the UK’s EU neighbours to far-flung partners like Australia, China and the US could almost double Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, according to new analysis released on the eve of a crucial climate change summit.With just two days to go to the opening of the United Nations Cop26 gathering hosted by Boris Johnson in Glasgow, Friends of the Earth said that the findings amounted to further proof that the government was “missing the mark on all counts” over the climate implications of its trade policies.The prime minister has made new...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘It won’t end well’: French fishermen gloomy over latest high seas spat with Britain

The escalating fishing row between the UK and France “will not end well” and a solution needs to be found before any further hostilities, fishermen in the French city where a British fishing boat is being held have warned.Andre Tesson told The Independent from behind a stall at a local fishing market that he did not think English boats should be fishing in French waters, if the reverse is not allowed. As he handled fish at his stall in Le Havre, a British fishing boat was at a standstill a few miles away on the other side of the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy