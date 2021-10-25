CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Nano+ Membership

byo.com
 7 days ago

With Nano+ Membership, ​​Nano brewers (and aspiring nano brewers) will find the resources they need to be more successful running small craft breweries. Advanced homebrewers can continue to build deeper technical knowledge. Nano+ Membership is your all-access pass to byo.com, including over 350 hours of on-demand workshop videos. Description....

byo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This at a Restaurant, Don't Eat There, Virus Experts Warn

For a year and half, many of us have traded takeout, delivery, and cooking at home for meals out at restaurants, which closed their indoor dining spaces to prevent the spread of COVID. But as more and more restaurants have welcomed customers back for indoor dining with COVID-19 case numbers improving and a large portion of the population vaccinated, many people in the U.S. are now back to eating inside like it's 2019. Around 62 percent of U.S. adults say they now feel comfortable going out to eat and eating inside, according to ongoing data tracking from the Morning Consult as of Oct. 6. But virus experts are warning that dining indoors isn't equally safe at every single restaurant—and there are some clear signs you should pick another spot to eat. Read on to find out what they say is the ultimate red flag you shouldn't eat at a particular restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Nano Membership#Nanocon Online#Q A#Byo Print#Brew Your Own
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
johnnyjet.com

Something Is Really Up At Southwest and American

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the record, I really do like Southwest Airlines (SWA). I’ve flown them dozens of times but not hundreds, like I’ve flown the other major carriers because I cherish assigned seating, confirmed seats with extra legroom and first class upgrades. Flying SWA is just too much of a risk for getting a bad seat (if you don’t check-in or show up to the airport in time). But I’ve always loved the carrier’s fun attitude (the flight attendants are often hilarious), the two free checked bags and no change fees.
INDUSTRY
Mashed

10 Popular Cracker Barrel Breakfast Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Cracker Barrel has been serving U.S. road trippers and Southern food aficionados since 1969 when former oilman Danny Evins founded the brand in Lebanon, Tennessee. The restaurant has earned its share of devotees over the years with its unique blend of homestyle cooking and gift-shop kitsch. Every location has a Country Store in addition to a sit-down restaurant, selling a mix of music, souvenirs, clothing, and old-timey candy. Visitors to the chain's over 400 locations get to taste a little slice of retro Americana, whiling away an afternoon on of the brand's iconic front porch rocking chairs while admiring the authentic antiques and knickknacks that decorate each restaurant. Cracker Barrel's many quirks, like the peg game you can play at your table while waiting for your food, give it more personality than you would expect from a chain with outposts in 45 states.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
Only In Arizona

Ride The Amtrak On Arizona’s Route 66 For Just $45

There’s a new way to get your kicks on Route 66, and it involves a short ride on the Amtrak that’s jam-packed with fascinating history and incredibly scenic views. The Southwest Chief is Amtrak’s route through the American West, running between Los Angeles and Chicago. Instead of embarking on the whole trip, which takes around two days, you can cruise down Route 66 and hop off without ever leaving the state. Traveling from Kingman to Winslow (or vice versa), this 200-mile train ride passes through some of the most iconic destinations in Arizona – and it costs as little as $45!
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiitelegraph.com

New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foreigndesknews.com

Pictures of China’s Controversial New Jet Have Emerged

The first images of the much anticipated two-seat Chengdu J-20 have emerged in various news reports, a development which for the first time shines a light on new dimensions of Chinese fifth-generation stealth fighter modernization. These reports show images of the new aircraft, long rumored to be in development by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
raleighmag.com

Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
RALEIGH, NC
EatThis

Costco Shoppers Are Already Raving About These 7 Holiday Groceries

If you can already smell your holiday cooking and you're starting to plan your gift list for loves ones, it definitely won't hurt to think ahead this year (read up on the 5 Huge New Shortages Shoppers Are Sharing This Week). Costco members are here to help you brainstorm for the season, tipping you off to some fun, festive finds that would make clever gifts or a special addition to your own bar or spread this year.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
EatThis

There Could Be a Possible Coca-Cola Shortage, CEO Reveals

If you've shopped for groceries this week, you might agree that the only thing there hasn't been a shortage of lately is shortages themselves. For anyone trying to stay ahead of the game by stocking up on healthy products like pumpkin and cooking oil, industry insiders just revealed that there may also be a potential shortage of not-so-healthy picks, like soda.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy