Traffic delays expected during roundabout construction

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Drivers are advised to avoid construction of a new roundabout at a busy Burlington intersection starting Monday.

Traffic delays are expected along Shelburne Street between Flynn Avenue and Howard Street, WCAX-TV reported.

Shelburne Street will remain open to local traffic. More traffic delays between Adams Court and Marion Street are expected Wednesday due to ledge blasting. Water pressure in some area homes may fluctuate during that time.

The $10 million Shelburne Street Roundabout project is expected to be completed in 2023. The work includes upgrading water and sewer lines, rerouting electric and telecommunication cable and natural gas pipes and having stormwater flow into new underground vaults, the Burlington Free Press had reported.