While the Kentucky Wildcat’s loss to Georgia likely ended their SEC East title hopes, a historic season is still very much within reach for Mark Stoops and his Cats. Remember, Kentucky has just three 10+ win seasons in program history (11 in 1950, 10 in 1977 and 10 in 2018), so hitting that mark this season would make for a banner season, even if the Cats did just accomplish it three years ago.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO