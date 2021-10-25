CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots reportedly will not have CB Jonathan Jones for rest of season

By Ryan Hannable
 7 days ago

The hits keep on coming for the Patriots defense.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport , cornerback Jonathan Jones will miss the remainder of the season following shoulder surgery Monday. He was placed on injured reserve over the weekend, but won't return at all this year.

This isn't a major surprise as the Patriots worked out three veteran corners last week, but ultimately did not sign one.

The injury occurred against Dallas and against the Jets, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant saw an increase in snaps in an attempt to fill his role. With the trade deadline next week, it wouldn't be a total shock to see a move made for a veteran with experience playing in the slot.

Losing Jones is a big blow to the defense, especially given his experience. The Patriots now have J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Williams, Bryant, Shaun Wade (out with concussion) and Justin Bethel on the cornerbacks depth chart.

