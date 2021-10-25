Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown running for attorney general

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown said Monday he will run for attorney general in Maryland.

Brown, a Democrat who is a former lieutenant governor, confirmed his plan to run for the office next year in an interview. He is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race after Attorney General Brian Frosh said last week he would not seek another term.

“Whether its health care, the environment, criminal justice reform, we need an attorney general who is going to be pushing the envelope on progress and not just satisfied with the status quo,” Brown said. “Brian has done a fantastic job, and I intend to take it to the next highest level.”

Brown is a three-term congressman who represents Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, which includes a large part of Prince George’s County and part of Anne Arundel County. The majority-Black district is heavily Democratic, and Brown’s departure to run for attorney general will create an open seat.

Brown, 59, served as lieutenant governor from 2007 to 2015. Brown also served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates from 1999 to 2007.

In 2014, Brown lost the governor’s race to Republican Larry Hogan.